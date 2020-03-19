Global Green Petroleum Coke Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market

The report provides an in-depth analysis of every facet of the Global Green Petroleum Coke Market for a profound understanding. The overview comprises a definition, the key applications, and respective methodologies. It throws light on the recent developments taking place in the market along with the market status and current industry trends. The report covers the most vital factors that is propelling the market growth, offers manufacturers potential opportunities for harnessing its growth, changing developments and trends, shaping the market dynamics, and relevant insights that cover important key segments.

Prominent players in global green petroleum coke market are Oxbow Corporation, Aminco Resources LLC., Asbury Carbons, Aluminum Bahrain, Atha Group, Carbograf Industrial S.A. de C.V., Rain Carbon Inc., Shandong KeYu Energy Co., Ltd., Minmat Ferro Alloys Private Limited, Weifang Lianxing New Material Technology Co., Ltd., and others

Key players of Global Green Petroleum Coke Market have been identified with the help of secondary research, while their market share through primary as well as secondary research. Players across various regions and analysis of every industry dimension is covered. All splits, breakdowns, and percentage shares have also been determined.

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market – Market Dynamics

The rise in usage of green petroleum coke in the cement and steel industries is likely to boost the green petroleum coke market. Rise in prices of coal, and scarcity of coal resources are also driving the demand for green petroleum coke. Government instructions and regulations play a significant role in the green petroleum coke market. The environment is affected by toxins released through industrialization and emissions of harmful gases such as carbon dioxide, hydroxides, sulfur, and nitrogen from factories and vehicles. For instance, in 2017, the emission of carbon dioxide from energy consumption in the United States amounted to approximately 5.1 billion metric tons. Green petroleum coke is highly stable and non-reactive to the ambient environment, as it has very low sulfur and ash content. It is an alternative energy source for coal that has high calorific value. Also, it poses less environmental hazards all these factors help the market to grow at a higher rate.

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market – Segment Analysis

Based on end users the global green petroleum coke market is broadly segmented as power plants, steel industries, cement industries, and others. Among all these, the cement segment occupied a significant share in the market and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. Green petroleum coke is used in cement due to presence of less quantity of sulfur. Sulfur is emitted only when it is burnt. Demand for green petroleum coke in cement industry is high due to the expansion in the construction and building industry. The statistic illustrates the information about global cement production from 1990 through 2030. The total world production of cement is anticipated to reach approximately 4.8 billion metric tons by 2030.

Based on source mode the global green petroleum coke market is segmented into anode and fuel. Fuel grade green petroleum coke includes a high percentage of sulfur and is used in various industries like power plants, building & construction, and many more. The fuel grade petroleum coke segment is the dominant share of the green petroleum coke market owing to the increasing use in power plants and the use of renewable resources. For instance, about 12.4 trillion kilowatt hours of electricity is expected to be derived from renewable sources by 2050.

Global Green Petroleum Coke Market – Geographical Analysis

Global green petroleum coke market is segmented by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific occupies the dominant segment and is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period. This is due to the rise in industrialization, cost-effective labor, availability of raw materials and the massive upsurge in the construction industry in this region due to rapid population growth. China is a major supplier of petroleum coke in Asia. For instance, according to recent studies by statista, it is expected that the Asia Pacific region’s construction output will be increased by 3.3 % between 2017 and 2021.

The right blend of primary and secondary research practices has been used to provide a comprehensive market analysis. Bottom-up as well as top-down methods are used to provide reliable estimations of the size and value of the market. The Global Green Petroleum Coke Market has been classified into various segments and also sub-segments. The report also analyzes the market share, market status, future trends, growth rate, opportunities and challenges, market drivers, distributors, sales channels, and entry barriers and risks.

The market forecast and analysis have been performed on a regional and also global level and covers all the key regions- Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW). Every region has been studied extensively, covering the latest trends, opportunities and outlook. Some important parameters such as impact analysis of various restraints and drivers for every region and also the market attractive index is presented in the Global Green Petroleum Coke Market report offering insights about the growth, dynamics, untapped opportunities, and performance in the market. Complete profiling of key manufacturers is also included.

