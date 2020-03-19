Global High Purity Boehmite Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global High Purity Boehmite market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Purity Boehmite market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global High Purity Boehmite market status and forecast, categorizes the global High Purity Boehmite market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The purity of high purity boehmites above 99.0%, like 99.0%, 99.5%, 99.7%, 99.8%, 99.95% and 99.99% etc. the high purity boehmite mainly used in Li-ion battery separator, electronic ceramics, flame-retardant filler and microcrystalline ceramics alumina etc.

The global high purity boehmite market developed rapidly in the past several years. Currently the global market is dominated by few players from Europe, Japan, United States, China and Korea, like Nabaltec from Germany; Sasol has manufacturing factories in Germany and Untied States; TOR Minerals has manufacturing factories in Netherlands; Dequenne Chimie and Silkem from Belgium and Slovenia; Kawai Lime Industry and TAIMEI Chemicals from Japan; Osang Group from Korea while Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco, AnHui Estone Material Technology, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials and Tianjin Boyuan New Materials from China.

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco has a production capacity of 15000 tons in Boehmite, but most of Boehmite is the purity of 81% AlOOH. In high purity (above 99%), Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco produced 260 tons of high purity Boehmite in 2016, and established to be 350 tons in 2017.

Estone is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market.

PIDC produces the Boehmite in Shandong province and exports to Untied States. The purity of boehmite is between 52-83%. PIDC doesnâ€™t produce the high purity boehmite. So here we share the data information for the boehmite products.

In future, the high purity boehmite market will be driven by the demand from lithium-ion battery separator, especially the demand from China. Currently in China, the end user include CATL, BYD, Hefei Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology and ATL etc.

The global High Purity Boehmite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco (China)

AnHui Estone Material Technology (China)

Sasol(South Africa)

Nabaltec(Germany)

TOR Minerals(US)

Kawai Lime Industry(Japan)

TAIMEI Chemicals(Japan)

Dequenne Chimie(Belgium)

Osang Group(Korea)

Silkem(Slovenia)

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials (China)

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials (China)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Purity (99.0%-99.9%) Boehmite

Purity (above 99.9%) Boehmite

By Application, the market can be split into

Batteries

Ceramics

Flame Retardant

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global High Purity Boehmite capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key High Purity Boehmite manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Purity Boehmite are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

High Purity Boehmite Manufacturers

High Purity Boehmite Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

High Purity Boehmite Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the High Purity Boehmite market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

