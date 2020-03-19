Global Lab Informatics Market – Segmented By Company, Type, Application, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017–2024

The demand within the global lab informatics market has been rising on account of advancements in the domain of medical research and development. The presence of a seamless sector for laboratory research has played a vital role in the growth of the global lab informatics market. The need for initiating high-end research across a plethora of industries has directly impacted the growth of the global market.

Most product-based industries are directly related to complex research and development, and this is also a key dynamic of market growth. Moreover, the past decade has witnessed key improvements in the domain of information technology. This trend has helped researchers and scientists in deploying IT services across labs and research centers.

Medical research has emerged as the most important domain within the global research market. The use of well-equipped laboratories for medical research has played a vital role in the growth of the global lab informatics market in recent times. Furthermore, the need for developing improved drugs within the pharmaceutical sector has also aided market growth.

There is little contention about the assertion that the global lab informatics market would accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow. On the basis of geography, the global lab informatics market has been segmented into North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The lab informatics market in Europe is expected to expand alongside advancements in medical research. Moreover, test laboratories in Europe have been ranked as the best in the world.

Global Lab Informatics Market: Snapshot

The rise of the global lab informatics market is attributable to both, the increasing rate of diagnoses and soaring technological advancements that have introduced improved tools. Furthermore, the widening application of lab informatics solutions in industries such as the food and beverage, chemical, research and development, life sciences, and contract research is expected to have a positive impact on the global market. The phenomenal accuracy and efficiency of results offered by the systems available in the global lab informatics market are projected to benefit growth prospects in the coming years.

Transparency Market Research has compiled a thorough research report that discusses the global lab informatics market in complete detail. The research report highlights the market drivers, opportunities, threats, and weaknesses impacting the overall market. Furthermore, the document also includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis that gives a granular view of the ever-changing market dynamics. The publication is aimed at guiding its readers to formulate strategic, profitable, and well-informed decisions to further their businesses.

Global Lab Informatics Market: Segmentation

The global market offers products such as laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic lab notebooks (ELN), scientific data management systems, enterprise content management (ECM), and chromatography data systems. The report indicates that LIMS is expected to lead the global market in the coming years as the system truly offers a wide range of features such as sample lifecycle, reporting, security and system administration, stability study, instrument, schedule, and analytic workflow. These features have definitely brought in value to the product, which has translated into effective delivery of results.

Integration of IT in lab informatics has augmented the demand for cloud-based services in the global market over the past few years. The ease of real-time data entry and remote access have won cloud-based delivery mode a significant consumer base. It’s most likely that this segment will lead the global market leaving behind the on-premise delivery mode segment.

Global Lab Informatics Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, the global lab informatics market is divided into regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report indicates that North America will dominate the global market in the coming years. The indomitable stance of this regional market will be due to the strong presence of the leading giants in North America, higher level of awareness about diseases and diagnosing them, and well-equipped end users for LIMS. It has been observed that increasing funding for research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry of North America is also projected to boost the market in the coming years.

Currently, Asia Pacific is also presenting the lab informatics market with incredible growth opportunities. The region’s increasing need to improve its research and development facilities, emerging economies with flourishing industry, and several unmet medical needs are expected to favor Asia Pacific lab informatics market in the near future.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the leading players in the global lab informatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabWare, Inc., LLC, Core Informatics, LabLynx, Inc., Abbott Informatics, PerkinElmer, Inc., ID Business Solutions Ltd., Waters Corporation, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. These players are fervently focused on advancing their research laboratories with the best of technical knowledge, IT integration, and affordable pricing to lure in larger consumer bases.

