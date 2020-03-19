Global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Industry : Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization 2019-2025
Constant change in the demands of end-use industries world over have broadly underpinned several significant technology shifts in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market. Over the years, new performance requirements in applications in key industries have emerged. To this end, a growing number of companies in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market are fast recalibrating their strategies to gain a stronghold and gain competitive edge in near future. Adoption of cutting-edge manufacturing techniques and technologically-advanced equipment have in recent years unleashed disruptive forces, which define the game-changing potential of players in the LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market. Further, consistently growing investments in the manufacturing industries in developing regions has unlocked new prospects in the entire business value chain.
The light-emitting diode (LED) is one of today’s most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technologies. LEDs are smaller and have a comparatively long operating life along with lower cost of ownership compared to conventional lighting technologies. The prices of LED lighting products are reducing continuously and these lighting products are becoming the economic choice in both indoor and outdoor applications. LED displaysare atype of flat panel displays, which utilise an array oflight-emitting diodesaspixelsfor image and videodisplay.
The LED bulbs sub-segment accounted for the highest market share and was valued at US$ 193.9 Mn in 2017.
This report presents the worldwide LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Cree
- Samsung
- GE
- Sharp
- OSRAM
- Daktronics
- Eaton
- LG Display
- Barco
- Luceco
- LED Lighting
- Eagle Lighting
LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Breakdown Data by Type
Mobile Displays
Consumer TV Displays
Outdoor LED Displays
LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Breakdown Data by Application
Smartphone
Television
Tablet
Smartwatch
Others
LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of LED & OLED Displays and Lighting Products market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
