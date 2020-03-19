Global Master Data Management Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2022

Master Data Management Market by Types (Implementation, Consulting and Training) by Application (Product Data, Customer Data Supplier Data and Others) for BFSI, Government, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Other Industries. Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019– 2022

The report analyzes and forecasts master data management market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data of past year along with forecast from 2014 to 2022 based on revenue (USD Million). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the master data management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the master data management market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the master data management market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in master data management market. To understand the competitive landscape of master data management market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The reported offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein types, application, industry and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view on master data management market by segmenting the market based on type, application, industry and regional segments. All the type, application, industry and regional segments of master data management market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2014 to 2022. In terms of type segment which includes implementation, consulting and training support. Further, on the basis of application the market for master data management is segmented into product data, customer data and, supplier data among others. BFSI, government, retail, IT telecom, manufacturing and, healthcare among others are the industries which are included as a segmentation for the master data management market. The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are also bifurcated into major countries like US, UK, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, and Brazil.

The major participants in the global master data management market which includes IBM Corporation, Tibco Software Inc, SAP AG, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Riversand Technologies, Informatica Corporation, SyncForce and, Orchestra Networks among Others.

The report segment of master data management market is as follows:

Global Master Data Management Market: Type Segment Analysis

Implementation

Consulting

Training and Support

Global Master Data Management Market: Application Segment Analysis

Product Data

Customer Data

Supplier Data

Others

Global Master Data Management Market: Industry Segment Analysis

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Master Data Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report description and scope

1.2. Research scope

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Market research process

1.3.2. Market research methodology

Chapter 5. Global Master Data Management MarketType Segment Analysis

5.1. Global master data management market: Type overview

5.1.1. Global master data management market revenue share, by types, 2016 and 2022

5.2. Implementation

5.2.1. Global master data management market, 2014 2022 (USD Million)

5.3. Consulting

5.3.1. Global master data management market, 2014 2022 (USD Million)

5.4. Training and Support

5.4.1. Global master data management market, 2014 2022 (USD Million)

Chapter 9. Company Profile

9.1. IBM Corporation

9.1.1. Overview

9.1.2. Financials

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.1.4. Business strategy

9.1.5. Recent developments

9.2. Tibco Software Inc

9.2.1. Overview

9.2.2. Financials

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.2.4. Business strategy

9.2.5. Recent developments

9.3. SAP AG

9.3.1. Overview

9.3.2. Financials

9.3.3. Product portfolio

9.3.4. Business strategy

9.3.5. Recent developments

9.4. Oracle Corporation

9.4.1. Overview

9.4.2. Financials

9.4.3. Product portfolio

9.4.4. Business strategy

9.4.5. Recent developments

9.5. SAS Institute Inc

9.5.1. Overview

9.5.2. Financials

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Business strategy

9.5.5. Recent developments

9.6. Riversand Technologies

9.6.1. Overview

9.6.2. Financials

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Business strategy

9.6.5. Recent developments

9.7. Informatica Corporation

9.7.1. Overview

9.7.2. Financials

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.7.4. Business strategy

9.7.5. Recent developments

9.8. SyncForce

9.8.1. Overview

9.8.2. Financials

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Business strategy

9.8.5. Recent developments

9.9. Orchestra Networks

9.9.1. Overview

9.9.2. Financials

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Business strategy

9.9.5. Recent developments

Continued…………………….

