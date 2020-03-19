Global Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2025

This global Nuclear Power Plant Equipment market report provides data for the estimated year 2019 and forecast year 2025 in terms of both, volume (MT) and value (US$ Mn). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Nuclear Power Plant Equipment market. The report includes a porter five force analysis of Nuclear Power Plant Equipment, and drivers, restraints, and trends of the global Nuclear Power Plant Equipment market.

Growing worldwide demand for eco-friendly power generation is imparting considerable drive for the demand for nuclear power plant equipment. Need for bringing advances in designs in nuclear reactors for the purpose of production of clean electricity is helping drive constant technological advancement in these equipment. Developing regions notably Asia Pacific have put substantial bets on nuclear energy generation, which is catalyzing applications of nuclear power plant equipment. Key product types comprise nuclear island equipment, conventional island equipment, and auxiliary system. Over the past few years, decommissioning of old facilities in nuclear power plants has gathered some momentum, thereby fueling sales of nuclear reactors in the global market. Presence of substantially lucrative avenues in North America is expected to keep demands increasingly lucrative during 2019 – 2025.

In 2019, the market size of Nuclear Power Plant Equipment is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nuclear Power Plant Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Nuclear Power Plant Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Nuclear Power Plant Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Alstom

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Energy

Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Larsen and Toubro Industries

Babcock and Wilcox

Dongfang Electric

Areva

Doosan Heavy Industries

Shanghai Electric

Market Segment by Product Type

Nuclear Island Equipment

Conventional Island Equipment

Auxiliary System (BOP)

Market Segment by Application

Machinery Industry

Energy

National Defense

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Nuclear Power Plant Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nuclear Power Plant Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

