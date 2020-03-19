Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel is the grinding wheel in which the phenolic resin is used as the Binding agent. Phenolic Resin Grinding wheel is the bond (Phenolic Resin) will be ordinary abrasive consolidation into a certain shape (most of the circular, the central through hole), and has a certain strength of the bonded abrasive. It is generally composed of abrasive, bonding agent and porosity, these three parts are often referred to as the three elements of the bonded abrasive tools.
Figure Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel product picture
In 2015, global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel total production reached 901939 Ton. China, North American and Europe were the major production regions. As the markets for Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel mature, Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel industry revenue growth is declining from 9.88 percent year over year in 2012 to 1.83 percent in 2015. And due to the China market is mature and the government policy, China marketâ€™s production is declining slowly.
In consumption market China and North America are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel consumption. The price of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel is still declining.
According to this Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market research, there is a slowly rise in production capacities worldwide, especially in India and the Southeast Asian, where small organizations are spearheading the efforts to install new production capacities.
Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market is valued at 5270 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.8% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Norton (Saint Gobain)
3M (US)
Kuretoishi (JP)
Camel grinding wheels discs and abrasives (US)
Tyrolit Group
SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels (JP)
DSA Products (US)
Andre Abrasive
DK Holdings (UK)
Elka (DE)
Thai GCI Resitop Co (TH)
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
SiC Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
MBD & CBN Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Metal
Stones
Steel
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Manufacturers
Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
