Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel is the grinding wheel in which the phenolic resin is used as the Binding agent. Phenolic Resin Grinding wheel is the bond (Phenolic Resin) will be ordinary abrasive consolidation into a certain shape (most of the circular, the central through hole), and has a certain strength of the bonded abrasive. It is generally composed of abrasive, bonding agent and porosity, these three parts are often referred to as the three elements of the bonded abrasive tools.

Figure Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel product picture

In 2015, global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel total production reached 901939 Ton. China, North American and Europe were the major production regions. As the markets for Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel mature, Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel industry revenue growth is declining from 9.88 percent year over year in 2012 to 1.83 percent in 2015. And due to the China market is mature and the government policy, China marketâ€™s production is declining slowly.

In consumption market China and North America are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel consumption. The price of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel is still declining.

According to this Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market research, there is a slowly rise in production capacities worldwide, especially in India and the Southeast Asian, where small organizations are spearheading the efforts to install new production capacities.

Finally, we tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market is valued at 5270 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

Norton (Saint Gobain)

3M (US)

Kuretoishi (JP)

Camel grinding wheels discs and abrasives (US)

Tyrolit Group

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels (JP)

DSA Products (US)

Andre Abrasive

DK Holdings (UK)

Elka (DE)

Thai GCI Resitop Co (TH)

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Al2O3 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

SiC Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

MBD & CBN Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Metal

Stones

Steel

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Manufacturers

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

