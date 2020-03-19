Global Robotic Flight Simulator Surgery Market Growth, Evolving Technology, Profit Analysis Trends and Demands 2019 to 2026

Use of robot-assisted surgery has increased exponentially in the past decade. Despite this rapid uptake, there are no credentialing requirements or clear training recommendations surrounding this technology. Institutions are left to determine on their own how best to train and keep their surgeons current in order to address patient safety issues while minimizing cost burden. This white paper discusses the current industry-leading robotic surgical equipment and the solution Mimic Technologies has implemented to change the field of robotic surgery training.

Robot-assisted surgery has quickly been adopted by institutions as the gold standard in the treatment of many diseases. Robotic surgery, proven to be as safe and effective as traditional surgical methods, allows for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures for procedures that historically have been accessed by large incisions.

Free Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7246

The benefits of MIS procedures using robotics have been well-documented, and include reduced hospital stay, fewer blood transfusions, and a lower likelihood of developing post-operative respiratory and other surgical complications. The demand for robotic surgical methods has skyrocketed in the past ten years and will only increase as technology continues to improve.

The market leader in robot-assisted surgical equipment is Intuitive Surgical with its da Vinci® surgical system, introduced in the year 1999. This equipment is renowned for its surgical precision, dexterity, range of motion, visualization, and access. Above 2,000 da Vinci systems have been installed in institutions all over the world and the install base is growing at a rate of over 25 percent per year. Da Vinci has revolutionized the field of minimally invasive surgery, allowing for more complex precision surgical procedures than ever before.

Some of the advantages of robotic flight simulator surgery are cost effective surgical simulator for implementation of a robot-assisted surgical training program with a prediction that the cost of surgical education will be reduced. Robotic flight simulator surgery equipment comes with different levels of difficulty which can prepare surgeons for almost any and everything that can happen during a surgery. It also eliminates the previous method of training on animals. The major disadvantage of the robotic flight surgery simulator is that training for the robotic flight simulator surgery can take away the time needed to perform other surgeries; surgeries that are not robot assisted.

The primary concern of all hospitals is patient safety. The best estimates of patient safety data indicate that approximately over 100,000 patients die each year from preventable medical harm. While this number includes preventable deaths from all causes, with medication errors being a large component, it speaks to the ongoing concern hospitals have with preventing patient harm. Any additional safeguards that could be put in place to train staff more efficiently and ensure patient safety would reap huge rewards.

The robotic flight simulator surgery market has been segmented based on two broad categories: application and method. In terms of application, the robotic flight simulator surgery market has been segmented into general surgery, neurosurgery, cardiology surgery, gynecology, and others. Based on method, the robotic flight simulator surgery market has been divided into direct telemanipulator and computer control. In addition, the global robotic flight simulator surgery market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe.

Europe was the leading robotic flight simulator surgery market in 2015, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to increased technological advancements in robotic surgery field.

Major players of the robotic flight simulator surgery market are Intuitive Surgical (U.S.), Freehand (U.K.), TransEnterix (U.S.), AVRA Surgical Robotics Inc. (U.S.), Hansen Medical (U.S.), Virtual Incision Corporation (U.S.), Titan Medical (Canada), Corindus Vascular Robots (U.S.), and Interventional Systems (U.S.).

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

Request For TOC of Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7246

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.