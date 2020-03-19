Global Rooibos Tea Market : Region Wise Analysis by 2018 – 2026

Rooibos tea is an herbal tea, made up of the leaves of rooibos, a plant native to South Africa. Rooibos tea is also known by its synonyms like red bush tea, African red tea, etc. Rooibos tea has been very much popular in South Africa for generations but is now consumed in many countries across the globe. Rooibos tea has various health benefits; it cures headache, asthma, insomnia, bone weakness, hypertension, allergies, and premature aging. Rooibos tea has a sweet, delicate, and aromatic flavor. Rooibos tea contains chemical compounds, antioxidant, and enzymes that help in reducing inflammation that causes pain and prevents illness.

In the global rooibos tea market, the demand for rooibos tea is experiencing huge surge due to its various health benefits, as it is rich in antioxidants, has low tannins, and is caffeine free. In the global rooibos tea market, the demand for rooibos tea is the highest from Africa, Middle East, American and Asian countries. As the consumption of tea is very high globally, the demand for rooibos would be high in the forecast period. Due to an increase in the demand for this product, investors who have invested in this market can expect high returns in the future.

Rooibos tea has abundant health benefits. It contains antioxidants which help in curing various health problems. It controls cholesterol levels and provides cardiovascular benefits. In 2011, a test was taken on the cardiovascular disease patients 40 people drank 6 cups of Rooibos Tea for six weeks. In the end, the result was good it reduced the bad cholesterol and increased the good cholesterol. The primary benefit of consuming Rooibos Tea is that it doesn’t contain caffeine, which is found in coffee, black tea as well as in green tea. Rooibos Tea is a good option for people who avoid caffeine completely. Rooibos Tea also controls the blood sugar level in diabetes patients. People are opting safe way to reduce weight by consuming green tea, but green tea contains caffeine so for those people who avoid caffeine can take Rooibos Tea for weight loss purpose. The demand of the Rooibos Tea is increasing due to its various applications in health care. The demand for Rooibos Tea is growing because it is a safe beverage as well as a remedy with no side-effects if taken in the correct quantity.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Growing health consciousness globally is the major factor which would raise the demand for rooibos tea. Most of the people in the region of the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are opting green tea for health benefits, but it contains caffeine. Rooibos tea is the best alternative to green and black tea as it doesn’t contain caffeine and have all the benefits which a green or black tea have. Rooibos Tea is safer to consume as compared to green and black tea. From brew to cosmetics, rooibos tea is used for various purposes. The addiction to tea, mostly in Asia Pacific and Americas is expected to have a significant impact on the consumption of Rooibos Tea during the forecast period. Also, the trend of fitness and losing weight is growing globally including the region of India and nearby countries, for them, Rooibos Tea would be a natural remedy to stay fit. So by considering the above factors, it would be a great opportunity for the rooibos tea manufacturer to spread it globally for the increment in rooibos tea market in the upcoming period.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

Rooibos or rooibos tea is native to South Africa. Rooibos tea is used as a traditional medicine in the region of Africa. It is made the same as black tea but doesn’t contain caffeine. Rooibos tea consumption is good in Asian countries like Srilanka, India, China but the majority of the consumers are from Africa and the Middle East. The increasing demand for rooibos tea in these regions can be attributed to various factors such as the people in these regions are addicted to tea. Also, the demand for rooibos tea is rising in the health-conscious people all over the world which is also expected to boost the rooibos tea market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, varieties, end use, and distribution channels.