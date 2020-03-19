Global Scaffolding Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Scaffolding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

This report on the global scaffolding market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the growth of the scaffolding market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) across different geographies.

Scaffolding is a temporary structure either outside or inside a building used by construction workers while building, cleaning, or repairing the building. Scaffoldings are usually made of wooden planks and metal poles (steel or aluminum). These are widely used on-site to gain access to heights or areas which would otherwise be hard to reach. Scaffoldings are also used in an adapted form for shoring and formwork, concert stages, grandstand seating, exhibition stands, access/viewing towers, ski ramps, art projects, and half pipes.

The scaffolding market has been segmented on the basis of product, material, location, end-use, and geography. Based on material, the market has been segmented into wood scaffolding, bamboo scaffolding, steel scaffolding, and aluminum scaffolding. By location, the market is classified into external and internal scaffolding. Based on end-use, it is segmented into construction, ship building, electrical maintenance, and others (temporary stage, etc.).

Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value shipments of the scaffolding industry. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, ASEAN countries, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. The companies profiled in the global scaffolding market include ADTO Group, Altrad Group, Brand Industrial Services, Inc., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd., Entrepose Echafaudages, Gowe Holding, Guangdong Youying Group, Layher Holding GmbH & Co. KG, MJ-Gerüst GmbH, PERI Group, Rapid Scaffolding (Engineering) Co. Ltd, Rizhao Fenghua Tools Co., Ltd., Tianjin Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., ULMA Construction, Waco Kwikform Ltd, and Universal Building Supply, Inc. (UBS)

The global scaffolding market is segmented as below:

Global Scaffolding Market, by Product

Supported Scaffolding

Suspended Scaffolding

Rolling Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, by Material

Wood Scaffolding

Bamboo Scaffolding

Steel Scaffolding

Aluminum Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, by Location

External Scaffolding

Internal Scaffolding

Global Scaffolding Market, by End-Use

Construction

Ship Building

Electrical Maintenance

