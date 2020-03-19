Global Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market Emerging Growth Forecast and Analysis by Applications , Size, Types and Competitors

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate Market – Snapshot

Sodium cocoyl glutamate is widely recognized as a versatile mild primary surfactant, which provides excellent lather in personal care formulations. Hair care products containing sodium cocoyl glutamate offer soft and silky feel and comfort. The unique cleansing and foaming power of sodium cocoyl glutamate makes it ideal for usage in skin care products such as soaps and cleansers. Currently, demand for sulfate-free formulations is high in the personal care industry. Lower loss of color in dyed hair even after repeated shampooing, less stripping of natural oils from hair, and mildness are some of the advantages sodium cocoyl glutamate possesses over other products such as sodium lauryl sulfate. Increase in concern over the usage of alkyl sulfates and alkyl ether sulfates in personal cleansers is anticipated to boost the demand for sodium cocoyl glutamate, as the latter is environment friendly.

The sodium cocoyl glutamate market can be segmented based on form and application. Powder and aqueous solution are the two major forms of sodium cocoyl glutamate. Consumption of aqueous solution of sodium cocoyl glutamate is high compared to that of powder owing to the skin compatibility properties of the former. Sodium cocoyl glutamate is used in a wide range of personal care products, as it does not contain heavy silicones, harsh sulfates, and synthetic preservatives. In terms of application, the sodium cocoyl glutamate market can be segregated into hair care, skin care, and others. Key hair care applications include shampoos and conditioners. Skin care applications of sodium cocoyl glutamate can be classified into facial cleansers and soaps & shower gels. Other applications include baby care products and oral care products.

Demand for beauty and personal care products has been rising significantly in emerging economies. Rise in workforce in the service sector and increasing participation of women in the labor market are anticipated to propel the personal care industry in emerging economies. Consumers’ shift toward organic products and concerns about sulfate containing products have led to significant changes in the personal care industry. The sodium cocoyl glutamate market is anticipated to expand substantially during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for personal care products containing mild surfactants. Detergent action of conventional sulfate and paraben-containing surfactants generally leads to dryness and roughness. Paraben-containing surfactants also remove beneficial bacteria that are essential in maintaining healthy scalp. The enhanced susceptibility of absorption of sulfate containing surfactants often leads to hair loss. The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association recommends limited usage of sulfate containing surfactants. Mild surfactants such as sodium cocoyl glutamate help reduce skin damage and prevent premature hair loss. Increase in R&D activities for the production of more natural and sulfate-free products is also expected to propel the sodium cocoyl glutamate market.

The market for personal care products is close to saturation in developed regions such as North America and Europe. However, demand for organic products and non-toxic ingredients in personal care products is high in these regions. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil offer extensive opportunities for domestic and international players. Potential application in sulfate-free cleansing conditioners is expected to act as a key opportunity for the sodium cocoyl glutamate market. The ability of sodium cocoyl glutamate to stimulate hair growth and eliminate toxins is exploited in cleansing conditioners. Sodium cocoyl glutamate strengthens hair by contributing to protein reintegration. Rise in awareness about the usage of naturally derived ingredients in end-use products is anticipated to offer attractive opportunities for sodium cocoyl glutamate used in sulfate-free cleansing conditioners. Sodium cocoyl glutamate offers a plethora of advantages; however, the technical difficulties associated with the formulation process make it more expensive than conventional surfactants. Challenges associated with the formulation technology include low foam volume and dense form character compared to sulfated systems.

The sodium cocoyl glutamate market is dominated by a few manufacturers such as BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Ajinomoto Co., Ltd, and Asahi Kasei Fine Chemicals. Manufacturers are striving to produce sodium cocoyl glutamate with enhanced properties that can be used as surfactant ingredient in various applications such as face cleansing, liquid soap, shampoos, and babycare products. Hostapon CCG , PLANTAPON ACG HC, and Amisoft CS- 11 are some of the sodium cocoyl glutamate brands developed by Clariant International AG, BASF SE, and Ajinomoto Co.Ltd., respectively. Anion replacement and increasing use of secondary surfactants are expected to bring technological feasibility in the formulation technologies. Majority of manufacturing facilities are located in Asia Pacific due to the easy and ample raw material availability. China-based manufacturers are selling sodium cocoyl glutamate at lower prices. This is expected to result in stiff competition among the global manufacturers of sodium cocoyl glutamate. New product launches, brand promotions, and mergers & acquisitions are also estimated to boost the demand for sodium cocoyl glutamate market in the near future.

