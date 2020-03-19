Global Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Forecast According To: Key Players, Revenue Size & Share, Complete Industry Analysis

Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market – Snapshot

Sodium cocoyl glycinate, referred to as glycinate, is an amino acid based mild surfactant derived from natural coco fatty acid and amino acid glycine. It is available in powdered and liquid forms. The mildness and attributes of glycinate favor its usage in hair shampoo, skin care, body wash, and shaving cream. Sodium cocoyl glycinate is primarily used to manufacture sulfate-free products. The global sodium cocoyl glycinate market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period driven by the increase in demand for sulfate-free products. The sodium cocoyl glycinate market was valued at US$ 55 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period

Rise in demand for sulfate-free products, development in application of mild surfactants, and advancement in manufacturing technologies are anticipated to drive the demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate. The trend of using sulfate-free products has prompted manufacturers to develop new-generation mild water-soluble sulfate-free surfactants. Increase in awareness about such products through advertisements has boosted the demand for shampoos, body wash, face wash, and cleansers. Rise in consumer awareness about raw materials used in personal care products is also estimated to fuel the demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate. Emergence of sustainable manufacturing technologies for developing mild surfactants to meet the demand of the ever-increasing population is also projected to propel the market. The usage of sodium cocoyl glycinate in cosmetic products is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, as it possesses chemical properties such as high lather formation and minimum cleanser-induced damage to the skin. However, complexity in processing and high cost of manufacturing are anticipated to hamper the sodium cocoyl glycinate market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the sodium cocoyl glycinate market need to focus on the promotion of sodium cocoyl glycinate, as it is superior surfactant that causes low damage to the skin as compared to other sulfate containing products. Emergence of new manufacturing technology, which follows the principles of green chemistry, is likely to augment the production and demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate in the near future.

Major players operating in the sodium cocoyl glycinate market have adopted product differentiation as their key strategy to expand their network and maintain market share. For instance, Ajinomoto Omnichem S.A., a leading company that operates as Amino Science division dealing in sodium cocoyl glycinate, differentiates its products on the basis of quality. Prominent players use patented manufacturing technology for the production of sodium cocoyl glycinate. Companies based in the Europe and North America face strong price competition from companies in China. Most companies focus on sodium cocoyl glycinate in the liquid form, which is used in various personal care products. Just a few manufacturers offer sodium cocoyl glycinate in the powder form.

Demand for sulfate-free personal care products was low a few years ago; however, demand started to increase, as consumers became aware of the long term effects of sulfate containing products on their body and the environment. In terms of application, the sodium cocoyl glycinate market has been divided into hair care and skin care. Skin care segment accounts for major share of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Sodium cocoyl glycinate is used in niche personal care products such as body wash, soaps and cleansers, face wash, and shampoos.

North America and Europe are the key regions that account for prominent share of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate increased significantly in Asia Pacific in 2016 due to the strong growth of personal care products in China, South Korea, and India. Japan is a key country of the market in Asia Pacific due to high per capita expenditure on personal care products.

Key players operating in the sodium cocoyl glycinate market include Ajinomoto Omnichem S.A., Clariant, Galaxy Surfactant, Innospec Inc., Sino Lion (USA) Ltd, Solvay S.A., Stepan Company, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co Ltd, and Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

