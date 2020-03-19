Global Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches Market 2019 by Research, Statistics, Review and Growth to 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Ethernet switches used in industrial settings are different from commercial switches. Industrial Ethernet switches are designed for environments that are unfavorable to commercial switches. This can include environments with extreme temperatures, high vibrations, and several electric noises. Commercial Ethernet switches are designed to meet enterprise electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) requirement. Most industrial switches are designed to meet stringent industrial EMC requirements. In addition, industrial Ethernet switches have a much higher mean time to failure and mean time to repair than commercial switches. Implementation of unmanaged Ethernet switch is governed in the applications of Ethernet devices communication with industrial PC or a network printer, this modulates uninterrupted communication between the devices.

One of the primary unmanaged industrial ethernet switchesmarket drivers is the rising implementation of embedded Ethernet switches. The growing need to reduce cost and space is leading to the greater adoption of embedded switching equipment for industrial machines.Embedded Ethernet switches(managed and unmanaged) are designed to be accommodated within the main board of anautomation component. Embedded Ethernet boards fill a gap between largestand-alone Ethernet switchesandswitching chips. These unmanaged switches provide drop-in Ethernet functionality and decrease the time taken for an automation equipment manufacturer to transform an in-production design into a state-of-the-art Ethernet-enabled product.

One of the latest unmanaged industrial ethernet switchesmarket trends is the rising popularity of power over ethernet (PoE) switches. ThePoE standardallows users to power devices over ethernet cabling. PoE offers the potential for economic standards based on the high-performance industrial network. Moreover, the possibility of combining signal and power into a single ethernet cableconnection will contribute to the already-rapid transition to ethernet-based industrial control systems. This will, in turn, give the capability to power a fullSCADA systemfrom ports on industrial Ethernet switches, in addition to non-traditional devices such as cameras and PCs.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Beckhoff Automation

Cisco

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB

Belden

Eaton

Hitachi

IDEC

OMRON

Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches Breakdown Data by Type

RJ-45 Ethernet Switches

BNC Ethernet Switches

AUI Ethernet Switches

Unmanaged Industrial Ethernet Switches Breakdown Data by Application

Discrete Industries

Process Industries

