GRE Pipes Market Growth Drivers, Industry Share, Current Industry Status, Forecast to 2022

Market Overview:

Glass-reinforced epoxy (GRE) Market is a combination of two or more materials with addition of high strength E-glass fiber amine cured epoxy resin as basic material. The frangible nature of the material demands careful handling during transportation, fabrication, and installation. GRE Pipes are well suited for environments where corrosion resistance is required at a reasonable price. Main industries in which GRE pipes required are petrochemical process lines, oil and gas systems, fire-fighting systems, offshore and onshore systems, chemical transport and others.

The economic growth of oil rich economies has increased the demand for major industrial requirements which add the boom in the water networks, oil & gas sector and petrochemical plants. In Industrial plants pipe systems that are used as circulating water, chemical lines, cooling systems, process piping, and fire water.

Market Segmentation:

The market for GRE pipes is segmented based on end-user and by the region; Based on end-user the GRE pipes market is segmented as like petrochemicals, oil & gas, power & energy and other industrials. Moreover, based on the region of global GRE pipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global GRE Pipes Market Players:

Key players of the global GRE pipes market are

Pipex Limited (UK)

Future Pipe Industries (India)

Tamdid pipes (Saudi Arabia)

Epp Composites Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Acwapipe (Saudi Arabia)

Smithline Reinforced Composites (UAE)

National Oilwell Varco (US)

Regional analysis:

Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, power & energy and other Industrials are the major end-user industry of GRE pipes Market due to their less thermal conductivity. The increasing number of applications such as oil & gas, fuel, water, sewage, and chemical industry in India and China is expected to drive the GRE pipes market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for GRE pipes. The GRE pipes market in these regions is expected to increase in the future.

North America witnessed a growth due to GRE pipes demand over continues to increase in oil & gas, water, chemical industries. Europe are expected to witness a sluggish growth owing to stringent regulation for producing GRE pipes.

