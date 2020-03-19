Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market Forecast To 2026 Explored In Latest Research

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market – Snapshot

Hemoglobin A1c testing devices are used to determine and monitor hemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patients. For more than 400 million people affected with diabetes across the world, blood testing has become a routine part of managing the disease. The A1c test measures the average blood glucose over the past two to three months. It is also known as the glycosylated hemoglobin test, glycohemoglobin test, glycated hemoglobin test, or A1c.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hemoglobin-a1c-testing.html

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as high prevalence and increase in the incidence of diabetes, rise in the geriatric population, increase in employer-sponsored medical programs, improvements in health care facilities, and rise in medical tourism. However, the growth of the market is likely to be hampered by the absence of health insurance schemes and lack of medical professionals in developing countries.

In terms of technology, the market has been segmented into ion-exchange high-performance liquid chromatography, immunoassay, boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay, and others. Ion-exchange high-performance liquid chromatography segment dominated the market in 2017. It is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period, in terms of revenues. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the excellent specificity and reproducibility of Ion-exchange high-performance liquid chromatography and its ability to detect the most common Hb variants. However, the high cost of HbA1c treatment using the Ion-exchange high-performance liquid chromatography method compared to other techniques is likely to induce patients to adopt other techniques.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1620

Based on end-user, the market has been classified into laboratories and point-of-care (POC) settings. The laboratories segment has been further sub-segmented into commercial laboratories and others. The point-of-care (POC) settings segment has been further divided into hospitals, home care, clinics, and others. The growth of the laboratories segment can be attributed to factors such as a rise in the number of cases of diabetes type II, enhanced diagnostic care services, and availability of a wide range of services at a single site in commercial laboratories. However, a rise in diagnostic costs and changes in reimbursement models are estimated to hamper the segment during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe, cumulatively, accounted for over 70% market share in 2017. They are anticipated to remain dominant in terms of revenue during the forecast period. North America is expected to lead the market, owing to the presence of leading market players in the region. According to Endeavor Business Media, LLC, HbS and HbC are the most common genetic variants impacting 383,000 people in the U.S.. Due to the prevalence of genetic variants in U.S., the estimated incidence of HbS and HbC has increased to one third of all diabetes patients worldwide. Further, favorable reimbursement policies, expansion of distribution networks by key players for hemoglobin A1c testing devices, increase in the incidence of diabetes among the geriatric population, and rise in funding provided by governments are anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR in the coming years. The ever-increasing population in the region, unmet medical needs, rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes are some of the factors expected to drive the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Moreover, developments in the field of science, high disposable income, and rise in per capita health care expenditure are expected to propel the market in the region.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1620

Key companies operating in the global sinus dilation devices market include Siemens, Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Polymer Technology Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Menarini Group, Sebia, Tosoh Corporation, and Trinity Biotech plc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com