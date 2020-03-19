High Purity Alumina Market Demand Growth and Manufacturing Analysis

High-purity Alumina (HPA) for Lithium-ion Batteries Market Description

High-purity aluminum oxide is often termed as High-purity alumina. It is a white, granular, chemical produced commercially either by treating aluminum with specific chemicals or by the use of other aluminous feed stock. Some of the commonly used processes for high-purity alumina production include alkoxide process, thermal decomposition process, choline hydrolysis process, and modified Bayer process. 4N, 5N, and 6N grades of high-purity alumina are extensively used for lithium-ion batteries.

High-purity alumina is used as a coating on lithium-ion battery separators. Lithium-ion batteries with high-purity alumina coated separator are extensively used in mobile electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, smart wearable devices, media players, and smart speakers. Lithium-ion batteries are a preferred source of power for mobile devices due to their compact size and high stability. Increasing requirement for these batteries in developing economies is anticipated to drive demand for high-purity alumina for lithium-ion batteries in the near future.

Rising Demand for High-purity Alumina in Lithium-ion Batteries Separator Coatings to Fuel Market

A lithium-ion battery is composed of a positive electrode, negative electrode, electrolyte, and battery separator. The quality of the battery separator determines the battery’s safety and service life, as it accounts for 40% of the total cost of battery production.

High-purity alumina is used as a coating on the separator sheet. This plays an important role in increasing the separator’s life cycle, as it provides certain benefits such as high thermal stability, chemical stability, long life cycle, and high heat shrink ability.

High-purity alumina-coated lithium-ion batteries are much safer than traditional batteries as they can withstand high temperature incursions and are less flammable during thermal runaways. Additionally, high-purity alumina coated lithium-ion batteries possess low self-discharge rate, high battery discharge rate, and high life cycle.

These benefits of high-purity alumina make it a favorable choice of material for battery separator coatings and are anticipated to drive the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries. Demand for lithium-ion batteries is rising in various short duration applications such as peak load management, renewable integration, as it improves performance of lithium-ion batteries.

Leading Players Focusing on Geographical Expansion

Key players profiled in the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Nippon Light Metal Co. Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Altech Chemicals Ltd., Polar Sapphire Ltd., Orbite Technologies Inc. Hebei Heng Bo new material Polytron Technologies Inc., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., HMR Co. Ltd., Oxide India Pvt Ltd., and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co., Ltd.

These players engage in capacity expansions, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, and launch of new products. In February 2018, Sasol Limited expanded its alumina capacity at its Brunsbuettel site in Germany by approximately 15,000 tons per annum.

4N Segment to Dominate High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries

In terms of grade, the 4N segment constituted a major share of the global high-purity alumina for lithium-ion batteries market in 2018.

High-purity alumina 4N grade has impurity level of 0.01% and purity level of 99.99%. It is commonly used in LEDs, energy storage capacitors, lithium-ion batteries, and decorative and bright-finish applications.

The 4N segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to high demand for mobile electronic devices across developing economies.

Demand for High-purity Alumina for Lithium-ion Batteries to Increase in Automotive End-use

In terms of end-use, the automotive segment is projected to account for a significant share of the global high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries by 2018. The segment is likely to expand at significant growth rate from 2019 to 2027.

The electronics segment accounted for a dominant share of the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries in 2018. The mobile phones sub-segment of the electronics end-use segment accounted for the major share of the market.

Demand for high-purity alumina for coating lithium-ion battery separator is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for electric vehicles which employ high performance lithium-ion batteries possessing certain characteristics such as long life cycle and high level of heat resistance.

High demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China, the U.S., and South Korea is anticipated to drive the high-purity alumina market for lithium-ion batteries.

Emerging Economies Dominate High-purity Alumina Market for Lithium-ion Batteries