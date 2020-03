Hydration Enhancers Market : An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market 2018 – 2026

A hydration enhancer is active ingredients used to offer extra added health benefits. Hydration enhancesincludes ingredients such as minerals, protein, enzymes, ion infused, antioxidants, and blends or mixture of ingredients. Hydrates enhancer are available in different formats such as in form of tablets, powder, and others. Rising consumer’s interest in organic and natural products has pushed manufacturers to look for alternative natural sources or products enriched with high nutritional content. Consumers are seeking products that can be easily consumed, increases energy level, and offers extra added valuable ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, protein, and other nutritional ingredients. Owing to this, some of the companies have launched hydration enhancers which are in form of tablets and powders that contains active ingredients, natural flavors, and other essential ingredients that help to increase energy level, or for weight management, immunity enhancement, or as a source of multi-vitamins tablets and powder.

Increasing Demand for Tablets and Powders enriched with Active Nutritional Ingredients

Growing perception on the importance of getting enough vitamins and minerals in one’s diet in order to lead a healthy life has prompted consumers to consume products containing active ingredients or hydration enhancers. Demand for hydration enhancers is increasing as hydration enhancers contain blends of ingredients, vitamin, minerals, protein, sweeteners, natural taste of flavors, and others. The demand for drinks containing hydration enhancers based products is increasing at a higher growth rate owing to ease of consumption, instant source of energy, and also as a tablet full of nutritional content.

For instance, the squeeze of hydration enhance based powder in into drinking water direct help to replenish the body and also supports in maintaining optimal health. In addition, to lure the customers, companies are also offering hydration enhancer tablets and hydration enhancer powder in a wide range of flavors. Hydration enhancer tablets and powder are available in wide range of flavors such as berries, tropical fruit, grapefruit, pomegranate, orange, watermelon, lemon, and many others. One of the major factors prohibits the growth of hydration enhancers in the global market is lack of penetration of hydration enhancer tablets and hydration enhancer powder. It is essential for manufacturers to increase the penetration of hydration enhancers and its health benefits.

Hydration enhancers are becoming increasingly popular in North America and European countries. Hydration enhancers not only helps enhance energy, but also contains naturally flavored ingredients, electrolytes, and others that help in maintaining optimal hydration in the human body. Taking an account, the demand for hydration enhancer tablets and hydration enhancer powder is expected to increase among sports personnel, athletes, and others. Growing health and wellness trends especially in Western Europe and Asia Pacific countries, the demand for products offering extra added health benefits is expected to increase the demand for hydration enhancers in near future. In addition, to fulfill the demand for consumers seeking for flavored based hydration enhancers, companies have the opportunities to offer a wide range of flavored based hydration enhancers as per the taste, and preference of the consumers.

