Keloid Treatment Market Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope Till 2025 – Novartis, Sensus, RXi, Sonoma, Perrigo

Keloid is an overgrowth of the scar tissues that develop from a wound. Keloid development usually happens after the wound has healed.

Keloids grow beyond the border of a scar and develop into a lump. The cause of keloid development cannot be determined but it can develop after surgery, burn injury, piercing, trauma, acne, vaccination and other wounds or cuts. According to the National Institute of Health, keloid scars are commonly seen in people in the age group 10 to 30 years of age.

Excision treatment type segment is anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 1,172.1 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The global Keloid Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Keloid Treatment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Novartis

Sensus

RXi

Sonoma

Perrigo

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pacific World

Valeant

Revitol

Avita

Market size by Product

Occlusive Dressing

Compression Therapy

Cryosurgery

Excision

Radiation Therapy

Laser Therapy

Interferon Therapy

Intralesional Corticosteroid Injection

Others

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Keloid Treatment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Keloid Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Keloid Treatment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Keloid Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

