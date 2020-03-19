Laparoscopic Insufflators Market Overview by Increasing Demand and Sales 2017 to 2025

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.

The global laparoscopic insufflators market is projected to be driven by factors such as increasing popularity and acceptance of minimally invasive surgeries for most of the abdominal surgical procedures as compared to open surgical procedures. The minimally invasive surgery, also known as laparoscopic surgery or keyhole surgery, is widely used by most of the surgeons worldwide for various abdominal surgical procedures due to lesser pain, shorter hospital stays, and low cost. The wide application of laparoscopic surgeries for bowel resection, hernia repair, fundoplication, nephrectomy, cholecystectomy, and gynecological procedure is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future. Furthermore, there has been an increasing adoption of laparoscopic surgeries in emergency operations, which is anticipated to drive the market for laparoscopic insufflators during the forecast period. Technological advancement in instruments such as smoke evacuation, gas filters, and maintenance of flow pressures is likely to boost the demand for updated insufflators. However, stringent regulatory guidelines on medical devices in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. pose difficulty for the registration and approval of the newer laparoscopic insufflators.

The global laparoscopic insufflators market is broadly segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the market is categorized into two sub segments; laparoscopy insufflator with smoke evacuation and laparoscopy insufflator without smoke evacuation. The smoke evacuation feature automatically evacuates the smoke from abdomen generated during surgery and provides a clear view. The end-users of laparoscopic insufflators include hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share by 2025. However, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global laparoscopic insufflators market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global market by 2025. Large market share and global dominance of these regions are attributed to well-established health care infrastructure, high per capita health care expenditure, and rapid increase and adoption of minimally invasive surgery for various abdominal diseases. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapidly improving health care facilities and infrastructure, and increased investment by leading international hospital chains in emerging countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Malaysia. In addition, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries over conventional open surgeries is likely to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period.

Key companies operating in the global laparoscopic insufflators market include Conmed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ecleris S.R.L., Olympus Corporation, Maxerendoscopy, Stryker Corporation, Hospiinz International, COMEG, US Endoscopy (STERIS Corporation), and Smith & Nephew Plc. These companies are striving to develop laparoscopic insufflators with smoke evacuator feature to facilitate clear vision during surgeries.