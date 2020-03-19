Lemon Essential Oil Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.5% in Terms of Revenue Over 2018-2027

Lemon essential oil is defined as oil that is processed from fresh lemon peels, which is used as a food additive by enhancing the traditional lemon flavor. Lemon essential oil is generally manufactured by the cold pressed method, wherein, the fresh fragrance of lemon is maintained throughout the process. Due to its exotic fragrance, lemon essential oil also finds remunerative application in the cosmetic and personal care industries, along with food and beverages. Lemon essential oil is a highly concentrated flavoring ingredient, which enables its huge industrial application.

The demand for natural food flavors such as lemon essential oil in China and India is expected to increase during the latter years of the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the launch of new products with natural ingredients, such as lemon extract, concentrates, and others. In Asia Pacific, lemon essential oil is the most preferred flavorant among other citrus flavors.

Among the nature segments in the lemon essential oil market, the organic lemon essential oil segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of around 6.6%, owing to increased consumer health awareness regarding organic products due to their health benefits. However, the conventional lemon essential oil segment had the highest market share in the year 2017, owing to its affordable prices and accessibility.

Aromatherapy is the treatment of certain minor physical conditions using aromatic essential oils for relaxation, rejuvenation, and focused concentration. Practitioners of this therapy consider that the aroma of natural, organic, and concentrated oils can have several vitalizing benefits on the body. Lemon essential oil can be used in various ways, such as through inhalation, massages, bathing, showers, perfumeries, and others. There is an increasing demand for therapeutic and aromatic oils such as lemon essential oil across the world, due to the growing preference for harmless, convenient, and natural alternatives to traditional allopathic solutions. Thus, the shifting consumer preference in aromatherapy directly contributes to the revenue increase in the lemon essential oil market, and is therefore an important driver for market growth. The other advantage is that, lemon essential oil is priced much higher than all other products in which lemon essential oil is an ingredient.

Lemon essential oil is used as a key ingredient in home care products as a source of fresh aroma and due to its detoxifying property by eliminating harmful microbes present in the closed environment. This property makes lemon essential oil ideal for use as a surfactant, and in household cleaners and sanitary products. The increasing demand for lemon essential oil in home care products is anticipated to increase the consumer preference for cleaner and safer cleaning solutions. Limonene is a key component of lemon essential oil, and imparts several of the beneficial properties associated with lemon essential oil. Limonene can be a replacement for several other solvents such as acetone, mineral spirits, glycol ethers, and toluene. Thus, lemon essential oil is expected to have extensive application in home care products during the forecast period.

The excessive use of antibiotics for promoting animal growth and preventing livestock diseases has led to antibiotic resistance in most farm animals. This antibiotic resistance is further transmitted to humans when the meat of farm animals is consumed. The high consumption of meat has escalated this problem to concerning levels, with antibiotic resistance being considered as a significant threat to humans across the world. Oils derived from citrus peels, such as lemon essential oil, are considered as potential alternatives to animal feed antibiotics. Lemon essential oil is expected to be an ideal alternative to antibiotics, as it has the potential to induce growth in animal, and also helps in preventing diseases. Thus, lemon essential oil is expected to have greater opportunities in the animal feed industry during the forecast period.