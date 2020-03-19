Liquid Bath Soap Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts –2025

Soap is a salt of fatty acids. They are used for various purposes in our routine activities like bathing, washing, cleaning, and others.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in next few years.

In recent years, the consumers are becoming more aware and health conscious especially in the personal care sector and started looking into ingredients of soap and bath products demanding products with natural and organic compositions. While, the liquid bath soap is hygienic, anti-bacterial and has natural ingredients, which can be a major factor towards the growth of liquid bath soap market.

The global Liquid Bath Soap market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Liquid Bath Soap market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Liquid Bath Soap in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Liquid Bath Soap in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Liquid Bath Soap market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Liquid Bath Soap market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive

PZ Cussons

Avon Products

Crabtree & Evelyn

Nivea

Adidas

Market size by Product

Body Wash

Shower Gel

Market size by End User

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Liquid Bath Soap Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Liquid Bath Soap Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Body Wash

1.4.3 Shower Gel

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Liquid Bath Soap Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Online Channel

1.5.3 Offline Channel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Liquid Bath Soap Market Size

2.1.1 Global Liquid Bath Soap Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Liquid Bath Soap Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Liquid Bath Soap Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Liquid Bath Soap Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Liquid Bath Soap Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Liquid Bath Soap Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Liquid Bath Soap Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Liquid Bath Soap Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Liquid Bath Soap Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Liquid Bath Soap Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Liquid Bath Soap Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Liquid Bath Soap Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Liquid Bath Soap Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Liquid Bath Soap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Liquid Bath Soap Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Liquid Bath Soap Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Liquid Bath Soap Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Liquid Bath Soap Sales by Product

4.2 Global Liquid Bath Soap Revenue by Product

4.3 Liquid Bath Soap Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Liquid Bath Soap Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Liquid Bath Soap by Countries

6.1.1 North America Liquid Bath Soap Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Liquid Bath Soap Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Liquid Bath Soap by Product

6.3 North America Liquid Bath Soap by End User

……Continued

