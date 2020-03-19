Load Bed Systems for Modern Military Vehicles Market: Size,Status and Forecast 2025

Load beds refers to the flat rack at the back of a truck or a vehicle on which freight or materials are loaded for transportation. Load beds are adaptable systems, which are capable of performing multiple tasks and can be fitted on to any combat vehicle or any of the large fleet of standardized vehicles. The military forces across the globe uses ISO containers heavily within which wide range of loads can be fitted, but the military vehicles encounter tremendous rough surface rather than smooth metal roads. Thus, the design, quality and capability of load bed systems plays a vital role in military logistics supply chain.

The major driving factor responsible for the growth of the market for load bed systems for modern military vehicles is the capacity of carrying freights. The load beds on military trucks carry loads ranging from loose to palletized loads.

The market for load bed systems in any modern military vehicles faces a challenge of distortion being transferred to the loads which causes vehicle tipping. The military vehicles traverse through rough and rocky roads as a result of which distortion occurs on the whole vehicle which impacts heavily on the load beds. The key reason for the distortion transfer to the loads is to the design and capability of the load beds.

The market for load bed systems for a military vehicle has potential opportunities to grow in future such as using of new composite materials, weight reduction and load handling equipment. Currently, the load beds are made up of hard steel or iron bars which increases the weight of the load bed. The defense authorities and the manufacturers of load bed systems are focusing on replacing the hard steel or iron bars with new composite materials, which will reduce the weight of the load bed and will ease the handling of freight. Another major opportunity in the market for load bed systems is incorporating load handling equipment, which helps the military man power in freight loading to and unloading from the vehicle. Moreover, designing new suspension, developments of tyres and axels and drive lines are offering better future for the load bed to be used in the military vehicles.

The load bed systems for modern military vehicles market is segmented on basis of types and geography. Based on types, the market for load bed systems for modern military vehicles is segmented as ELPS, Zero torsion and Low torsion systems. The ELPS helps in quick pick up and drop of the freight with minimum handling equipment. The ELPS is generally effective in transporting pre-defined loads such as fuel, ammunitions and ISO containers. The low torsion load bed systems consists of bearing that run across the load bed and supports the entire loads. The loads are connected to the load beds by webs to a pair of longitudinal runners. The zero torsion load bed systems includes a fixed mounting to the chassis, that holds the platform and the load, and limits the movement and tilting of the loads.

Geographically, the load bed systems for modern military vehicle is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The U.S. is conducting substantial investments in the market for load bed systems in order to enlarge their modern military vehicle fleet. The manufacturers of load bed systems and the U.S. military are conducting researches to develop new technologies which will help the military personnel in easy maintenance of load beds and the handling of the load bed will be easy in comparison to the older versions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region globally due to the countries such as China, India, South Korea are investing huge amounts in procuring the modern military vehicles fitted with latest load bed systems in order to transport freight in different military outposts.

The major vendors in the market for load bed systems are Iveco Defense Vehicles (Italy), Mercedes-Benz, Rheinmetall MAN (Germany), Oshkosh (United States), Hino Motors (Japan), Ashok Leyland(India),