Mobile Applications Market: Expected To Witness Strong Growth Over The Forecast Period Due To Rising Demand For High-Performance Smartphones

Mobile application (or mobile apps) is the user friendly software designed for operation on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet computers and other handheld devices. Due to rising popularity of mobile applications, there have been continual developments in different categories of mobile apps in recent years. Some of the common categories of mobile apps include games and entertainment, productivity, social and personalization, music and lifestyle, travel and navigation, and others. With the rising demand for smartphones and tablet PCs globally, the mobile applications market is expected to grow exponentially during the forecast period. In addition, the demand for mobile application is also driven by the rising penetration of Internet based services across the globe.

This report studies the current scenario as well as the future market potential for mobile applications, globally. The market for mobile applications has been segmented into six major application categories, namely, games and entertainment, productivity, social and personalization, music and lifestyle, travel and navigation, and others. The others segment comprises business, finance and utilities applications. The market for mobile applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of store type, geographic presence and application categories. In terms of store type, the market has been segmented into native (on-deck) and third-party (off-deck) applications.

The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Bn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020, considering 2012 and 2013 as base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment of the market for the forecast period from 2014 to 2020.

Geographically, the market for mobile applications has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The study also includes qualitative analysis of the competitive scenario in these regions. The overview section of the report provides a qualitative analysis of the overall market highlighting the factors determining market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with high level analysis including Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the mobile applications market such as Apple, Inc., Blackberry Ltd., QBurst, Sourcebits,Inc., Softeq Development Corporation, WillowTree Apps, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Handmark Inc., OpenXcell Tehnolabs Pvt. Ltd., Y Media Labs, Inc. and Google, Inc.