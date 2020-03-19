Paper Honeycomb Board Market – Global Industry Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast upto 2025

Honeycomb structure or hexagonal structure is a six sided polygonal shape which results into very high strength of a structure by uniformly distributing load to a large area. Even a material such as Kraft paper in the form of honeycomb structure results into so much strength that it can lift a load in tonnes. Paper honeycomb board is found to be extremely useful in protective packaging and similar other applications for various industries. The paper honeycomb market seems to be large and expanding at a high pace due to easy availability of Kraft paper in bulk, and also low investment manufacturing of various products from paper honeycomb board.

Paper Honeycomb Board Market Dynamics

Due to the complete composition of Kraft paper, paper honeycomb board is completely recyclable and bio-degradable. As paper is a low-density material, the paper honeycomb board are very light in weight. This property results in the easy handling of the paper honeycomb board when not in use, and also reduces the transport cost of it. Paper is the material that provides high insulation, thermal as well as electrical, making the paper honeycomb board suitable for packaging of electrical and mechanical components and machinery. All the above-stated properties are responsible for the preference of various industries for using the paper honeycomb board over any other plastic protective packaging and has driven the market of the same.

Although, the honeycomb structure is suitable for strengthening any type of material, whether it is plastic, paper or metal. Therefore, the load at which paper honeycomb board fails to withstand, the plastic honeycomb boards are incorporated and thus goes on to aluminium honeycomb panel. Since the continuous development of plastic materials has resulted in materials which are lightweight, biodegradable, recyclable and high strength, plastic honeycomb boards are capable of withstanding much higher loads than paper honeycomb board. Thus, the superior strength of plastics has proven to be a restraint for the paper honeycomb board market.

Paper Honeycomb Board Market Segmentation

The paper honeycomb board market can be segmented on the basis of thickness as

Up to 15mm

15mm to 30mm

Above 30mm

The paper honeycomb board market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry as

Construction industry

Automotive industry

Warehousing

Transport & logistics services

Others

The paper honeycomb board market can be segmented on the basis of end products as

Pallets

Box

Partitions

Fitments

Buffers

Others

The paper honeycomb board market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical regions as

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Paper Honeycomb Board Market Regional Outlook

Due to the property of the paper honeycomb board to withstand high loads, the machinery manufacturing industry and large volume handling firms would often require paper honeycomb board. Thus, Asia Pacific region with countries such as China and Japan are anticipated to provide a large market to the paper honeycomb board. The Western European region with countries such as UK, Germany, and Italy, with huge availability of industrial solutions, projects a large market opportunity. North America, specifically the US, possesses similar characteristics as that of Western Europe in terms of machinery production. On the other hand, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions are found to account for a small packaging industry, indicating a low pace growth for paper honeycomb market, especially Middle East countries where availability of the paper is not adequate.

Paper Honeycomb Board Market Key Players

Some of the key players of the paper honeycomb board market are