Personal Protective Equipment Market: Rising Awareness about Workplace Hazards in Numerous Industries catalyze Uptake

The Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market features a fairly consolidated landscape as the majority of overall shares are held by mere three companies. Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that these players are constantly engaged in developing new products to meet the current diversity of demand, which helps them retain their stronghold in the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market. Several players have also risen in prominence by focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Numerous companies in the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market are also spending sizeable sums of investments on research and development activities, with an aim to garner a competitive edge over others.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market are Ansell Ltd., Mine Safety Appliances, Honeywell International, Avon Rubber Plc., and 3M Corporation.

The Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market was worth US$318.7 mn in 2016. The regional market is forecast to rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2015–2021 and attain valuation worth of US$444.2 mn by 2021 end.4

Among the various application types, the oil and gas industry has been consistently contributing major shares to the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market. Strict regulations pertaining to the safety of workers will keep the demand for personal protective equipment buoyant in the oil and gas industry in the next few years as well. The segment is projected to contribute US$175.0 mn by 2021 end.

Among the various regions, the Eastern Province is expected to serve a considerable demand for personal protective equipment in Saudi Arabia. Growing number of boroughs and the strides made by oil and gas production activities in the province are generating revenues.

Rising Awareness about Workplace Hazards in Numerous Industries catalyze Uptake

Growing awareness about workplace safety, especially in pharmaceutical and oil and gas industries, is a key underpinning to the evolution of the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market. The awareness stems from the growing risks of workplace hazards, despite engineering controls and safety systems in place in these industries. Rising concerns of health and safety risks of workers have been propelling the demand for personal protective equipment in Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has seen several personal protective equipment programs by employers for promoting proper use and maintenance of these among their workers. In addition, the regional market is also witnessing attractive dynamics from a growing number of businesses adhering the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines. Focus toward stringent implementation of these guidelines in all hazard-prone work is boosting the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market.

Oil & Gas and Pharmaceutical open New Avenues

However, the high cost of personal protective equipment is likely to dampen the demand in Saudi Arabia. The high costs of specialized industrial fabrics is a case in point. Another trend that is significantly hampering the prospects are the increasing trend of automation in industries.

Nevertheless, multi-purpose equipment are rising in demand and this is expected to a solid boost to the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market. Constant development of improved products to meet the emerging demand in Saudi Arabia will create several lucrative avenues over the forecast period.

Growing use of heavy duty equipment and advanced machineries in various industrial applications, notably the chemical industry, is fueling the demand for personal protective equipment in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute substantial shares to the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market, attributed to the rising demand for hand protective gear and respiratory protective gear.