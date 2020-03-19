Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Analysis 2018 – 2026 Available In New Report

Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market – Snapshot

Pressure ulcers are injuries caused to skin and tissue due to prolonged pressure on skin. Pressure ulcer is not lethal; however, extreme stages of pressure ulcer can cause infection. Treatment cost of pressure ulcer varies depending on the type of wound. For instance, treatment cost of stage 1 pressure ulcer is low; however, the cost of treatment of stage 4 pressure ulcer is quite high.

The global pressure ulcers treatment market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of about 5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 7,000 Mn by 2026. Rise in adoption of artificial skin substitutes and increase in number of patients with pressure ulcers are likely to fuel the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026. However, demand for pressure ulcers treatment products is projected to decline during the forecast period owing to high cost of advanced wound care products, and unfavorable reimbursement policies.

High unmet needs in the global pressure ulcers treatment market create lucrative opportunities for existing players and new entrants. Recent studies conducted on pressure ulcer include: a) the Pressure Ulcer-Associated Osteomyelitis: Evaluation of a Two-Stage Surgical Strategy with Prolonged Antimicrobial Therapy by Hospices Civils De Lyon, France, in February 2017, b) Subcutaneous Injection and Ultrasonic Dispersion Of Cefazolin Into Chronic Pelvic-Region Pressure Ulcers In Persons With Spinal Cord Injury by James J. Peters Veterans Affairs Medical Center in December 2018, c) Changes in Bacterial Flora Among Patients with Pelvic Bedsores: A Prospective Pilot Study (Escaflor) by Centre Hospitalier Universitaire De N?mes, Inc. in December 13, 2018, and d) Puraply Antimicrobial Wound Matrix and Wound Management (puraplyam) by Organogenesis in October 2017.

In terms of treatment type, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been segmented into wound care dressings, wound care devices, active therapies, and others. The wound care dressings segment has been classified into antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, and other dressings. The wound care devices segment has been categorized into negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), ultrasound therapy, and others (HBOT and electromagnetic). The active therapies segment has been divided into skin grafts & substitutes, growth factors, and others (hemostatic agents, sealants (collagen & fibrin sealants)). The others segment has been segmented into pressure relief devices, traditional wound care products, and others. Growth of the wound care dressings segment is primarily driven by usage of antimicrobial dressings for treatment of pressure ulcers.

In terms of type of wound, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been segmented into stage 1, stage 2, stage 3, and stage 4. Incidence of stage 2 pressure ulcer is higher than the other stages of the disease. However, cost of treatment of the severe stages (stage 3 and stage 4) of pressure ulcer is higher than stage 2 pressure ulcer. The stage 2 segment held the largest market share in 2017.

Based on end-user, the global pressure ulcers treatment market has been classified into hospital inpatient settings, hospital outpatient settings, community health centers, and home health care. The home health care segment held the smallest market share in 2017. However, the segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global pressure ulcers treatment market in 2017, followed by Europe. North America is anticipated to be a significantly lucrative market for pressure ulcers treatment products during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by increase in the geriatric population, rise in the number of cases of pressure ulcers among the geriatric population, and surge in demand for dressings, devices, and sealants. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to participation of domestic companies, technological advancements, and developing health care infrastructure. Inadequate health care infrastructure, and low diagnosis and treatment rate of pressure ulcers are expected to hamper the growth of the pressure ulcers treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key companies operating in the global pressure ulcers treatment market include Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Essity Aktiebolag, Cardinal Health, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Acelity L.P., Inc., Coloplast Group, and ConvaTec, Inc.

