Salicylic Acid Market Analysis by Leading Players, Growth, Trends, Applications, Future Prospects and Forecast up to 2022

Salicylic Acid Market Information-By Source artificial/synthetic and natural), By Applications (health care, food preservatives and cosmetics) and By Region – Forecast till 2022

Salicylic Acid Market Highlights

The global salicylic acid market is expected to grow by USD 530 million in 2022 growing with the CAGR of 6.8% since 2016 and is expected to continue till 2022.

The market is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period. Salicylic acid is highly utilized in health care industry in order to cure hair problem and various skin problems namely acne, warts, blemishes, hair problems and more. In-addition to this salicylic acid is used in preservatives of food & beverages as sedentary lifestyle is increasing.

Salicylic acid has tremendous uses in cosmetic and medicinal industries, due to properties of salicylic acid it is used in acne cream and anti-dandruff shampoos. Growth of salicylic acid market will be sluggish as the FDA (Food & Drug Administration) has implemented stringent regulations regarding maximum permissible usage of salicylic acid in various products.

The salicylic acid market is segmented on the basis of source namely, artificial/synthetic and natural. The demand of natural salicylic acid is increasing consistently at a CAGR of XX% over the forecasted period. Further salicylic acid segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX% over the forecasted period.

Segmentation:

The global salicylic acid market is majorly segmented on the basis of by source and by application.

Based on source the market is segmented into artificial/synthetic and natural salicylic acid.

On the basis of application, the market is classified health care, food preservatives and cosmetics.

Intended Audience:

Salicylic acid manufacturers

Traders and distributors of salicylic acid

Application industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Global Salicylic Acid Market Leading Players:

Major participants of this market are: Alfa Aesar, Alta Laboratories, JM Loveridge Limited, Novocap, Siddharth Carbochem Products Ltd., Simco Chemicals, and Zhenjiang Gaopen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical Co. Ltd., Loveridge Ltd. and others

Regional Analysis

The market is classified and analyzed on the basis of geographical segmentation which includes Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of these, North-America accounts for the largest share with respect to growth of the salicylic acid market and is expected to drive it further.

North America is the largest market for salicylic acid due to changing lifestyle, rise in disposable income and increase in health awareness in consumers who are spending extensively in skin and hair care products especially in U.S. The second largest producer of salicylic acid is Europe. The market in Asia –Pacific region is expected to increase at an average annual growth rate of XX% during the forecasted period.

