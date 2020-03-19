Skull Clamp Market: Global Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis To 2026

Brain surgeries are delicate and very demanding. They need to be performed very carefully, as a little slippage of the skull pin may lead to serious injury to patients, and in some cases death. Cranial fixation system devices are specifically designed for structural stability of the skull in order to ensure smooth functioning of head or brain surgeries. A skull clamp is one of these cranial fixation system devices that is used in spinal surgeries when rigid fixation is required. Skull clamps are also used in open, critical and percutaneous craniotomies. They are typically used for the fixation of the head and neck during neurosurgical procedures.

Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, stroke, traumatic injuries, and neuroinfections is a major reason driving the global skull clamp market. For instance, as per the WHO, neurological disorders constituted 6.3% of the global burden of disease in 2005. This data shows that epilepsy (0.50%) and Parkinson’s disease (0.11%) contributed significantly to the global burden of diseases. Rise in cases of road accidents and fall injuries and increase in the number of skilled health care professionals in developed countries are propelling the global skull clamp market.

According to the WHO, in 2013, there were 1.25 million road traffic deaths globally. Favorable reimbursement policies and advanced technologies for cranial and neurosurgeries are also major drivers of the global skull clamps market. However, high cost of surgeries, lack of health care facilities, and shortage of skilled health care professionals in developing countries is expected to hamper the skull clamp market.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59031

The global skull clamp market can be segmented based on product, application, modality, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global skull clamp device market can be classified into three-pin skull clamp, four-pin skull clamp, and others. Three-pin skull clamp is a dominant segment as three-pin skull clamps offer rigidity fixation to the patient’s head and ease of operation.

Three-pin skull clamp segment dominated the skull clamp market during the forecast period owing to cost and accuracy of the method. Based on application, the skull clamp market can be divided into surgery and medical imaging. The surgery segment held a prominent share in 2017. It is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to a rise in prevalence of neurological disorders that require surgeries and sensitivity of cranial surgeries. In terms of modality, the global skull clamps market can be segmented into radiolucent and non-radiolucent. Radiolucent is a dominant segment of the skull clamp market and is expected to maintain its position.

This segment is expected to expand at a signficant CAGR during the forecast period, due to the presence of digital interference-free intra-operative imaging and system stability in surgeries and imaging. In terms of end-user, the global skull clamp market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others (diagnostic or intra-operative operating suites). The hospitals segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominant position in the coming years. A major factor responsible for the growth of the hospital segment is the availability of skilled personnel and instruments at hospitals.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=59031

In terms of regions, the global skull clamp market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was a dominant region of the market in 2017 and is projected to lead the market in the coming years. Rise in the prevalence of neurological disorders and surgeries, presence of advanced technology, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increase in road accidents in the region are expected to propel the skull clamp market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR in the coming years, due to an increase in health care expenditure and rise in awareness regarding neurological disorders and surgeries.

The global skull clamp market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of major companies . Key players operating in the global skull clamp market include pro med instruments GmbH, Integra LifeSciences, medifa Gmbh and Co.KG, Allen Medical Systems, Inc., BARRFAB, Herbert Thailand Co.Ltd., Micromar Ind.e Com. LTDA, Eschmann Holdings Ltd., SCHAERER MEDICAL USA, INC., and Technomed India.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com