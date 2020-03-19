Sprouted Brown Rice Protein Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026 | Garden of Life, Growing Naturals, LLC.,

Sprouted brown rice protein is a plant based protein which are free from antibiotics, hormones and drugs which are given to livestock and sprouted brown rice protein does not contain any lactose and does not need any pasteurization to destroy pathogens as in milk based protein. Sprouted brown rice protein is produced at low temperature to prevent damage to the proteins and to preserve probiotics and live enzymes. Due to presence of probiotics and enzymes, sprouted brown rice protein are highly digestible. Sprouted brown rice protein contains all the essential amino acids (valine, leucine and iso-leucine) which are required by the body to repair muscles and other tissues. Increasing heath consciousness among the consumers across the globe, is driving the global sprouted brown rice protein market.

The rising health-issues and long-existence of malnutrition issues in underdeveloped countries compelled the consumer to become health conscious and take actions to counter these problems on the individual level. This resulted in the rising health-awareness among consumers and leading a complete change in the eating habits of people worldwide. Moreover, the protein-based food & beverages market encountered a rise in demand owing to the growing consumer awareness of the benefits of plant-based protein products. All these factors are driving the demand for protein-based food product including the sprouted brown rice protein. Furthermore, the increasing demand for naturally sourced and organically produced food products offers strong growth opportunities for players active in the field of sprouted brown rice protein market to offer multiple ranges of organic products. On the flip side, the high cost incurred in rice fortification and retail-based dependency of global sprouted brown rice protein market coupled with high-level cost-competition among manufacturers is restraining the full-fledged growth of the sprouted brown rice protein market.

Some of the key players operating in the global Sprouted brown rice protein market are Garden of Life, Growing Naturals, LLC., NutriBiotic, Ag Commodities Inc, Austrade Inc., NP Nutra, Muscle Farm among others.

