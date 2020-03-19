Stretch and Shrink Film Global Market 2019: Key Players – Amcor, Bemis, Dow Chemical, Berry, Bonset

Stretch and Shrink Film Industry

This report researches the worldwide Stretch and Shrink Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Stretch and Shrink Film breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Stretch films are stretchable plastic films that are commonly used for packaging bulk items by wrapping around palletized loads together. Due to its tough and strong characteristics, stretch packaging is used in transportation and storage applications. Shrink films find wide usage in packaging of food items and other consumer goods. Commonly used in retail stores to pack a single product or a cluster of smaller products together.

Much of this growth can be attributed to factors like the high efficiency of film manufacturing and layering, growing sales of retail items, and the increasing use of stretch and shrink hoods and beverage and pallet unitization wraps

Rapid growth in the food and beverage (F&B) sector is the key driver for the growth of this market. This sector is predicted to be the major customer for plastic packaging and stretch and shrink films during the forecast period. Since products in this sector are fast moving, they need to be light and cheap to reduce the transportation cost and facilitate instant disposal. The inherent property of plastics to mold into various shapes and sizes for the consumption, storage, and transportation of edible items is expected to facilitate market growth during the forecast period.

Global Stretch and Shrink Film market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Stretch and Shrink Film.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Stretch and Shrink Film capacity, production, value, price and market share of Stretch and Shrink Film in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Bemis

Dow Chemical

Berry

Bonset

COVERIS

Dupont

Eurofilms Extrusion

Grafix Arts

Stretch and Shrink Film Breakdown Data by Type

POF Type

PVC Type

PP/BOPP Type

PE Type

PET Type

PLA Type

Stretch and Shrink Film Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverage

Industrial Packaging

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Others

Stretch and Shrink Film Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Stretch and Shrink Film capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Stretch and Shrink Film manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

