Surgical Tables Market at a Steady Growth Rate of 3.9% CAGR Within the Period of Forecast

Global Surgical Tables Market: Overview

New players are finding it difficult to gain a foothold in the global market for surgical tables on account of the stronghold of their well-entrenched international counterparts. The latter, with the massive resources they command, are coming up with advanced products every now and then to up the ante against their rivals. Electric surgical tables, advanced operating tables, and electro-hydraulic operating tables are some such superior products they are seen working on to cater better to the needs of patients. Besides, they are also offering end-to-end service to retain customers.

Smaller local manufacturers, with limited capital, are finding it tough to innovate technologically superior surgical tables and thereby provide a challenge to the market heavyweights. Despite it, however, there are numerous players operating in the global market for surgical tables making it extremely fragmented.

Overall, the market for surgical tables holds out a lot of promise in both developed and developing regions. While the developed nations of Germany, the U.S., the U.K., and France already have a thriving market, emerging economies of India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are no less in contributing to demand, particularly of technologically advanced products.

Global Surgical Tables Market: Trends and Opportunities

Serving to catalyze growth in the global market for surgical tables is the supportive healthcare policies framed by the governments of various nations. Those include subsidies provided on drugs and other healthcare devices alongside provisions for inexpensive treatments of patients in state-owned hospitals and clinics. Besides, increasing number of private and public healthcare centers and the growing ability of people to spend on quality treatment facilities is also positively influencing the market.

Apart from that, the rising pool of elderly highly prone to different ailments that often require surgeries, rising instances of chronic diseases, and alarming rise in the number of accidents is benefitting the market for surgical tables too. Constant upgrading of equipment by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other treatment centers to improve efficacy is another growth driver.

Hospitals are the dominant end use segment in the global market for surgical tables that would likely expand their leading share further in the next couple of years. Ambulatory surgical centers form another prominent end use segment, particularly in the healthcare sector in advanced nations.

Global Surgical Tables Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, North America at present leads with maximum share in the market for surgical tables on account of the numerous state-of-the-art healthcare centers in the region. Europe is another major market which is likely to rise at a healthy pace in the next couple of years. This because of the strong policy and financial support provided by the governments of most countries and the presence of numerous companies producing medical devices in the region. In terms of growth rate, on the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to outshine all other regions. Japan is one of the steady contributors to the revenue in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

In order to examine the competitive scenario in the global market for surgical tables, the report profiles players such as Allengers Medical Systems Limited, Span America Medical System Inc., C-RAD AB, Skytron Inc., AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., Elekta AB, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, and STERIS.