Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Outlook for Major Applications/End Users, Consumption, Share and Growth Rate To 2025
This report studies the global market size of Transcatheter Heart Valves in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Transcatheter Heart Valves in these regions.
The sales volume of transcatheter heart valves is increasing across several healthcare centers due to the growing prevalence of various heart diseases such as cardio valvular diseases,mitralregurgitation, and aortic stenosis require valve replacement.
Increasing mortality due to chronic and end-stage cardiovascular diseases in the elderly population is a key concern for the healthcare providers across the world. As per the American Heart Association estimates in 2017, nearly 19.1 million deaths occur each year due to various cardiovascular diseases. In the U.S., heart disease is a leading cause of death, accounting for approximately 375,000 deaths per year.
Rising geriatric population is leading to a significant burden on the healthcare system. As per the UN estimates, the geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach over 72 million by 2022. The growth of the target population coupled with growing risk of end-stage cardiovascular diseases is expected to improve the usage of these valves. Moreover, the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries and transcatheter heart valve implantation have been strongly advocated on the basis of PARTNER I and PARTNER II clinical trials.
The global Transcatheter Heart Valves market is valued at 2330 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 7530 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2018-2025.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Transcatheter Heart Valves market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Boston Scientific Corporation
ST. Jude Medical
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Colibri Heart Valve
On-X Life Technologies
Jenavalve Technology
Market size by Product
Transcatheter Aortic Valve
Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve
Transcatheter Mitral Valve
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Clinics
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Transcatheter Heart Valves market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Transcatheter Heart Valves market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Transcatheter Heart Valves companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Transcatheter Heart Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
