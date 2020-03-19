Transplantation Therapeutics Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant upward trend has been observed in the last two years in the transplantation therapeutics market. Factors driving the transplantation therapeutics market are rising non-communicable diseases, aging population and increasing life expectancy, growing income, rising government expenditure on health care, free trade agreement, and continuous research and development. According to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, in 2015, around 126,670 solid organs, such as kidney, heart, liver, lungs, small bowel, and pancreas transplantations were performed worldwide, which is an increase of 5.8% since 2014. Kidney and the liver transplants are the widely performed transplant procedures.

Continuous research and development to provide innovative drugs and treatment for a host of diseases has boosted the development of the transplantation therapeutics. Technological innovation provided key players with the opportunity to penetrate a new therapeutic area/market. Moreover, rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases has increased the demand for highly innovative and better outcome products. Developing global economic conditions create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the transplantation therapeutics market. Rise in individual per capita income boosts health care expenditure. In the developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East, growing population and per capita income are important drivers of the market. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the number of high-income households is estimated to be around 540 million by 2019, out of which, Asia Pacific is likely to constitute a share of more than 50%. Along with growing geriatric population and life expectancy rate, other factors, such as, increase in the number of stem cell donors, decline in infant mortality, enhanced living conditions, improved sanitation, and better prevention of communicable diseases are also projected to contribute to the advancement of the market. Although there are a number of drug options available in the market for acute rejections, long-term treatment options remain unsatisfactory. Risk of infection limits the effectiveness of these therapies. As such, improvement in their efficacy is needed.

The global transplantation therapeutics market can be segmented based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into antibody therapies, calcineurin inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, mTor inhibitors, corticosteroids, and others. Based on distribution channel, the transplantation therapeutics market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to record a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as, ease of access to product comparison and discounts offered online.

Region-wise, the global transplantation therapeutics market can be segmented into North America (NA), Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LA), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe lead the global transplantation therapeutics market due to easy technological applications, funding and high income population in these regions. The other favorable reasons are high prevalence of lymphoproliferative disorders and leukemia, demand for better treatment options, and easy accessibility and acceptance of new technologies. Transplantation rate in high income countries is increasing at a rapid pace, and continued rise is also seen in low income countries and is expected to grow further. The transplantation therapeutics pipeline comprises around 120 drug candidates in different stages of development. The pipeline consists of a high number of small molecules, biologics, and other drug candidates developed as peptides and protein. Companies are targeting a wide range of therapeutics, such as chemokine receptors, integrins, cadherins, and protein kinase. However, no particular class of target appears predominating in terms of pipeline volume.

Leading players operating in the global transplantation therapeutics market are Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, AbbVie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Sanofi, and Boehringer Ingelheim.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

