Ultrasonic Scalpels Market an Evaluated Worth of a US$ 1.9 bn by Year 2025

Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: Overview

Ultrasonic scalpels are medical devices used to simultaneously cut and cauterize tissues. These devices are used in surgical procedures, preferably minimally invasive surgical procedures, to aid health care providers to dissect and seal tissues, leading to reduced blood loss, reduced surgery time, and improved outcomes. Ultrasonic devices have been able to demonstrate superiority in different medical aspects of surgeries as compared to electrosurgical devices, which also offer dissection and vessel sealing.

This report on the ultrasonic scalpels market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: Scope of the Study

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of healthcare infrastructure facilities around the world, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the ultrasonic scalpels market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: Segments

On the basis of products, the ultrasonic scalpels market is categorized into generators, handheld devices and accessories. On the basis of by type of surgery, the ultrasonic scalpels market is categorized into open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. In terms of type of procedures, the market is segmented into general surgery, urology, gynecology, ear- nose- throat (ENT), plastic surgery and others. In terms of end users, the ultrasonic scalpels market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of geography, the ultrasonic scalpels market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America comprises Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America. Middle East & Africa comprises of GCC Countries, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Global Ultrasonic Scalpels Market: Competitive Outlook

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the ultrasonic scalpels market. The report also profiles major players in the ultrasonic scalpels market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Ethicon, Inc. , Olympus Corporation, Misonix, Inc., BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Söring GmbH, Medtronic, Reach surgical and InnoSound Technologies, Inc.

The global ultrasonic scalpels market has been segmented as follows:

Global Ultrasonic scalpels Market, by Product

Generator

Handheld Devices

Accessories

Global Ultrasonic scalpels Market, by Type of Surgery

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Global Ultrasonic scalpels Market, by Type of Procedures