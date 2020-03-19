Upper Extremities Disorders Treatment Market Forecast Analysis Report 2018 – 2026

The part of the body from the tips of the fingers to the shoulder and extending to the neck is known as upper extremity. Upper extremity include the connective tissues (ligaments and tendons), soft tissues, the bony structures as well as the skin, and the nerve and circulatory supply to the limb. Symptoms of upper extremities disorders can include reduction in the ability to use the affected part of the limb, pain, and limitations in the speed or range of movement. Working at computer workstations should be assessed and managed to reduce the risks of upper extremities disorders. Upper extremities have the functional importance to human activity, hence patients with injuries in this region regularly require therapeutic and diagnostic assistance from family physicians. A working knowledge of basic anatomy is helpful to establish a differential diagnosis for upper extremity disorders.

The global upper extremities disorders treatment market can be segmented based on product, procedure, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global upper extremities disorders treatment market can be classified into braces and support systems, orthobiologics, and accessories. Braces and support systems are designed for the arm, shoulder, elbow, hand, and wrist, and can be used for a variety of needs from stability to immobilization. These comprise three major areas of orthoses; upper extremities soft supports, upper extremities fracture orthoses, and upper extremities positional supports. Based on procedure, the global upper extremities disorders treatment market can be categorized into joint replacement & fracture, nerve diseases, and soft tissue injuries. In terms of end-user, the global upper extremities disorders treatment market can be divided into hospitals & surgical centers, orthopedic surgical centers, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for major share of the global upper extremities disorders treatment market. Quality facilities provided by hospitals for surgical care is the key factor contributing to the high upper extremities disorders treatment market share of the segment. The orthopedics surgical centers and ambulatory surgical centers segments are anticipated to witness strong growth in the next few years. Increase in the number of orthopedic and ambulatory surgical centers, and advanced quality of treatment provided by the ambulatory surgical centers are expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

The global upper extremities disorders treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global upper extremities disorders treatment market owing to increase in the geriatric population and rise in the number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Moreover, surge in number of fractures, increase in the number of individuals suffering from osteoporosis, and high acceptance of reverse shoulder arthroplasty procedures are the key factors fueling the growth of the upper extremities disorders treatment market in North America. Europe accounts for the second largest upper extremities disorders treatment market share due to increase in government support, rise in investments for better health care infrastructure, and surge in health care expenditure.

Major players in the global upper extremities disorders treatment market are Integra LifeSciences, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, Wright Medical Group N.V., Exactech, Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Acumed, Bioretec Ltd., and Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

