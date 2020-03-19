Wearable Sleep Trackers Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

Wearable sleep tracking device is a type of smart device, which is referred to track the sleep of an individual. This device works on the principle of taking the sleep data and provides a detailed analysis of an individual’s sleep. Moreover, wearable sleep trackers help in tracking breathing and snoring, heart rate, bedroom temperature and humidity and time sleep. These USPs are majorly fueling growth in the global wearable sleep trackers market. This type of smart device is incorporated with several features such as help in waking a person up by the alarm during light sleep and sensing ability when a person decides to go to bed or tries to sleep. Such facilities are also stimulating growth in the global wearable sleep trackers market.

These wearable trackers are integrated with numerous sensors which are close to the body and help in keeping a note of sleep pattern on daily basis. These advantages are further triggering the growth of the global wearable sleep trackers market. However, this device is useful in terms of maintaining physical activity and fitness. They also provide many fitness uptakes such as consumption of calories, calculation of a person’s walking distance, and breathing and tracking of heart rates. All these factors are responsible for driving the global wearable sleep trackers market.

These days, sleep deprivation or insomnia has become a serious concern due to irregular sleep time, growing workload, and increasing stress. Rising prevalence of sleep disorders such as narcolepsy, sleep apnoea, and insomnia, and growing unhealthy lifestyle are also providing major impetus to the growth of the global wearable sleep trackers market.

Global Wearable Sleep Trackers Market: Overview

Wearable sleep trackers devices help in tracking the amount of sleep an individual needs to take in every twenty-four hour. Nowadays, insomnia, sleep deprivation, and various other disorder are common due to growing stress, increasing workload, and irregular sleep timings. The sleep trackers have a sensor close to the body that keeps a note of sleep patterns and cycle on a regular basis and record NREM and REM sleep and help in analyzing light and dark sleep patterns. Moreover, they can also help in maintaining fitness and activity monitor with the help of GPS. They also offer fitness uptakes like distance walked, calories consumed, and breathing and heart rate.

The global wearable sleep trackers market is categorized on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. Based on application, the market is segmented into sleep apnea, insomnia, and other including wellness application. Of these, others segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast tenure and may hold high revenue share in the market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wearable sleep trackers market. It elaborates on the key factors such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities contributing to the market’s growth. The report also throws light on how and to what degree the market is projected to shape in the coming years. The report is inclusive of regional analysis, segmentation, and vendor landscape based on factual knowledge.

Global Wearable Sleep Trackers Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for wearable sleep trackers is increasing because of the growing incidence of the sleep disorder such as sleep apnoea, insomnia, and narcolepsy. Thus, the increasing variety of different type of wearable sleep trackers is projected to provide better and healthy sleep to the people suffering from these disorders. In addition, sleep disorders are also increasing due to rising obesity among the people and large geriatric population. Unhealthy habits and unhealthy lifestyle are also responsible for increasing sleep disorder among the people. Besides, rising awareness related to healthy sleep through various educational programs and information present online about the various sleep disorders has also helped in triggering the demand in this market. Efforts made by sleep foundations such as the National Sleep Foundation are constantly working on spreading awareness about the diagnosis, symptoms, and treatments available for sleep disorders. Wearable sleep tracker devices are favored as compared to non-wearable sleep tracker due to the reliability of its data accumulation and enhanced efficiency of analyzing the sleep patterns, sleep cycles, and other similar data.

Global Wearable Sleep Trackers Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected to be the leading region for the global wearable sleep trackers market. This is because of growing prevalence of sleep apnoea, insomnia, and other sleep-related disorders the U.S. unhealthy lifestyle, stress, and obesity are considered some of the major factors for the growth sleep disorder among the people as analyzed by the National Institute of Health. Therefore, this region offers huge growth potential for this market. Moreover, easily available sleep trackers devices, growing expenditure on healthcare, and good wellness penetration is projected to contribute to the market growth in the near future.

North America is followed by Europe, where sleep disorder is at high rate. Increasing health consciousness and growing expenditure on maintaining one’s health could help increase the demand for wearable sleep trackers in this region. In Asia Pacific region, China is considered the fastest growing market due to the large geriatric population in the region who suffers from various sleep disorders.

Global Wearable Sleep Trackers Market: Companies Mentioned

The global wearable sleep trackers market marks the presence of leading players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huami Corporation, Fitbit, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The leading companies are making efforts in developing new wearable technologies.

