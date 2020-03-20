Asia-Pacific Traffic Marking Paints Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Asia-Pacific Traffic Marking Paints market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Asia-Pacific Traffic Marking Paints market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Traffic Marking Paints market status and outlook of Asia-Pacific and major countries, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in Asia-Pacific and major countries, and splits the Traffic Marking Paints market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific Traffic Marking Paints market is valued at USD 965 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1412 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.87% between 2017 and 2025.

The major players in Asia-Pacific market include:

TATU

Nippon Paint

KICTEC

Zhejiang Brother

3M

Asian Paints PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

DAE HWA PAINT MFG

Hempel

Ennis Flint

Luteng Tuliao

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Rainbow Brand

NOROO Paint & Coatings

Automark

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Traffic Marking Paints in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering:

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Others

On the basis of product, the Traffic Marking Paints market is primarily split into:

Thermoplastic Marking Paint

Waterbased Marking Paint

Solvent Based Marking Paint

Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers:

Roads & Streets

Parking Lot

Airport

Other

