China Outbound Tourism Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019 – 2025

China outbound tourism market is set to surpass US$ 270 Billion threshold by 2025.

“China Outbound Tourism Market 2019 – 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis on the actual market situation and future outlook for China outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to China outbound tourism flow, spending, the purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the China outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses a country-focused analysis to explore China outbound tourism market. A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 26 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Macau, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, Cambodia, Korea, Taiwan, India, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Sri Lanka

Key Findings:

• China’s outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market

• China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020

• China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries

• Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

• China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending (2013 – 2025)

• China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• China Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• China Outbound Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2013 – 2025)

• China Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• China Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• 26 Countries Chinese Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• 26 Countries Chinese Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• 26 Countries Chinese Travelers Spending & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the China Outbound Tourism Market

