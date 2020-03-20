Global Advanced Packaging Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Advanced Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Advanced Packaging market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Advanced Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Advanced Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
During the final stages of semiconductor development, a tiny block of materials (the silicon wafer, logic, and memory) is wrapped in a supporting case that prevents physical damage and corrosion and allows the chip to be connected to a circuit board. Typical packaging configurations have included the leadless chip carriers and pin-grid arrays of the 1980s, the system-in-package and package-on package setups of the 2000s, and, most recently, 2-D integrated-circuit technologies such as wafer-level, flip-chip, and through silicon via setups.
The commercial reality for most integrated-circuit (IC) manufacturers is that node migrations and changes in wafer sizes are slowing down even as capital expenditures are increasing. One way for manufacturers to preserve their edge on their circuitsâ€™ small sizes, low costs, and high performance is to incorporate newer chip-packaging options such as 2.5-D integrated circuits (2.5DICs) and 3-D integrated circuits (3.0DICs) into their production processes. These advanced-packaging technologies, many of which are still in their infancy, promise greater chip connectivity and lower power consumption compared with traditional packaging configurations.
Meanwhile, advanced packaging has become a technology priority for the Chinese semiconductor industry, according to the high-level policy framework released by the State Council of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China in June 2014. The council aims to have advanced packaging account for about 30 percent of all packaging revenues earned by Chinese vendors by 2015.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ASE
Amkor
SPIL
Stats Chippac
PTI
JCET
J-Devices
UTAC
Chipmos
Chipbond
STS
Huatian
NFM
Carsem
Walton
Unisem
OSE
AOI
Formosa
NEPES
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
3.0 DIC
FO SIP
FO WLP
3D WLP
WLCSP
2.5D
Filp Chip
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotives
Computers
Communications
LED
Healthcare
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Advanced Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Advanced Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Advanced Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Advanced Packaging Manufacturers
Advanced Packaging Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Advanced Packaging Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Advanced Packaging market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
