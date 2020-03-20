Global AES Resin Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global AES Resin Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global AES Resin Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global AES Resin market status and forecast, categorizes the global AES Resin market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

AES resin (acrylonitrile EPDM rubber/styrene copolymer) has excellent weather resistance, even if long time exposure to ultraviolet light, moisture, rain, outdoor light and ozone conditions without coating as well as the physical stability. Especially suitable for coating used directly in the outdoor.

ABS resin has excellent formability, impact resistance and gloss properties, but due to the use of butadiene rubber in synthesis of ABS in containing a double bond structure, so easy to decomposition of ultraviolet radiation, heat and oxidation. So AES is made without a double bond structure to overcome the flaw of ABS and AES is a kind of excellent weatherability resin increasingly used in automobile, household appliances, electronics and outdoor decoration. Automobile is the biggest applied field maybe for the automobile market is huge and the demand of resin in rearview mirror, tires and other parts is big. In 2016, the sale volumes in automobile are 6574 MT, taking 37.93%.

According to the different properties, AES can be divided into general grade, high impact grade, heat resistant grade and other. General grade is used most widely and the price is the lowest, in 2016, about 47.59% of the global sale volumes are general grade.

Japan, USA, Europe and China are the main consuming regions, Japan is the biggest consuming region in the world, in 2016 consuming 8196 MT AES resin. USA is the second biggest consuming region and consumed 3146 MT in 2016.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

General Grade

High Impact Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automobile

Household Appliances

Electronics

Outdoor Decoration

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global AES Resin sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key AES Resin players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AES Resin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

