Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Benzyl Benzoate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Benzyl Benzoate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Benzyl Benzoate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Benzyl Benzoate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Benzyl benzoate is a kind of ester compound by condensation of benzoate and benzyl alcohol, there are a lot of important applications. It can mainly be used in textile auxiliaries, flavors and Fragrance, pharmaceuticals and plasticizer.
Benzyl Benzoate is an important chemical, it is widely used in pharmaceuticals, textile auxiliaries, flavors and fragrances, and plasticizer. In 2016, about 10365 MT benzyl benzoate were used in textile auxiliaries, the consuming volume in this field took 48.54% and became the biggest application field.
China, USA, Europe are the main consuming regions in the world. China is the biggest consuming region. In 2016, 5934 MT benzyl benzoate were consumed in China. Europe was the second biggest consuming region in the world, consuming 5928 MT closely next to China. In 2016, the global revenue was 59.82 Million USD.
In future, the sale volume will continue to increase to 22995 MT in 2022 from 21352 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 1.24%. However, with the price decreasing, the revenue will show the opposite trend with 56.26 Million USD in 2022 lower than 59.82 Million USD in 2016.
The global Benzyl Benzoate market is valued at 59 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 61 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
LANXESS
Emerald Kalama Chemical
Ernesto VentÃ³s
Vertellus
HELM
Tennants Fine Chemicals
Sabari Chemicals
Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical
Wuhan Biet
Wuhan Youji Industries
Dongda Chemical
Zengrui Chemical
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Flavors & Fragrance Grade
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Pharmaceuticals
Textile Auxiliaries
Flavors and Fragrance
Plasticizer
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Benzyl Benzoate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Benzyl Benzoate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Benzyl Benzoate are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Benzyl Benzoate Manufacturers
Benzyl Benzoate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Benzyl Benzoate Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
