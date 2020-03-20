Global Benzyl Benzoate Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Benzyl Benzoate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Benzyl Benzoate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Benzyl Benzoate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Benzyl Benzoate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Benzyl benzoate is a kind of ester compound by condensation of benzoate and benzyl alcohol, there are a lot of important applications. It can mainly be used in textile auxiliaries, flavors and Fragrance, pharmaceuticals and plasticizer.

Benzyl Benzoate is an important chemical, it is widely used in pharmaceuticals, textile auxiliaries, flavors and fragrances, and plasticizer. In 2016, about 10365 MT benzyl benzoate were used in textile auxiliaries, the consuming volume in this field took 48.54% and became the biggest application field.

China, USA, Europe are the main consuming regions in the world. China is the biggest consuming region. In 2016, 5934 MT benzyl benzoate were consumed in China. Europe was the second biggest consuming region in the world, consuming 5928 MT closely next to China. In 2016, the global revenue was 59.82 Million USD.

In future, the sale volume will continue to increase to 22995 MT in 2022 from 21352 MT in 2016 with the CAGR of 1.24%. However, with the price decreasing, the revenue will show the opposite trend with 56.26 Million USD in 2022 lower than 59.82 Million USD in 2016.

The global Benzyl Benzoate market is valued at 59 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 61 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

LANXESS

Emerald Kalama Chemical

Ernesto VentÃ³s

Vertellus

HELM

Tennants Fine Chemicals

Sabari Chemicals

Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical

Wuhan Biet

Wuhan Youji Industries

Dongda Chemical

Zengrui Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Flavors & Fragrance Grade

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharmaceuticals

Textile Auxiliaries

Flavors and Fragrance

Plasticizer

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Benzyl Benzoate capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Benzyl Benzoate manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Benzyl Benzoate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Benzyl Benzoate Manufacturers

Benzyl Benzoate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Benzyl Benzoate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Benzyl Benzoate market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

