Global Biomass Pellet Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Biomass Pellet market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Biomass Pellet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In this report, the global Biomass Pellet market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Biomass Pellet in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Biomass Pellet market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
German Pellets GmbH
Enviva LP
Sinopeak
Pacific BioEnergy
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Group
Suzano
Organic Green Solutions
Biomass Secure Power
Drax Biomass International Inc.
RWE Innogy Cogen
Enova Energy Group
Aoke Ruifeng
Green Circle Bio Energy Inc
BlueFire Renewables Inc.
Zilkha Biomass Energy
The Westervelt Company
BTH Quitman Hickory LLC
Lignetics
Resolute Forest Products
AgroPellets
Brasil Biomassa e Energia Renovavel
Ecomas
PFEIFER
EcoPellet
La TIEsse
3ko TennoCtpon
EHHCEH
Enbima Group
ROSHT
Suji Energy-saving Technology
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wood Pellets
Fuel Pellets
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Feed
Civil Fuels
Industrial Fuel
Other
