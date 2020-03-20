Global Needle Coke Market Value Projected to Expand by 2019-2024

Summary:

The analysts forecast the global needle coke market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.12% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global needle coke for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the needle coke sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, and applications.

Geographically, the global needle coke market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of type, the global needle coke market is segmented into:

– Petroleum-based Needle Coke

– Coal-based Needle Coke

Based on application, the needle coke market is segmented into:

– Electric Steelmaking

– Lithium Batteries

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global needle coke market are:

– China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

– China National Petroleum Corporation

– China Pingmei Shenma Energy & Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

– ConocoPhillips Company

– Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

– GrafTech International Ltd. (Seadrift Coke L.P.)

– Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

– Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

– JX Holdings, Inc.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd.

– PMC Tech Co., Ltd.

– Qitaihe Baotailong Mine Industry Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Jincheng Petrochemical Group Co., Ltd.

– Shandong Jingyang Technology Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global needle coke market.

– To classify and forecast global needle coke market based on product type, application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global needle coke market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global needle coke market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global needle coke market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global needle coke market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of needle coke

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to needle coke

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with needle coke suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.