Outbuildings Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025,

In this report, the Outbuildings, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Outbuildings, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

In the last several years, global market of outbuildings developed stable, with CAGR of 3.59%. In 2017, Global Market Size of outbuilding is about 1210 M USD; the actual sale is about 1560 K Unit.





The global average price of outbuilding is stable from 2013 to 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of outbuilding includes Sheds, Garages, Greenhouses and Others, and the proportion of Sheds in 2017 is about 52%, and the proportion is in increase trend from 2013 to 2017.

Outbuilding is widely used in household and commercial Use. The most proportion of outbuilding is household and in 2017 with 72% market share. The trend of household is increasing.





North America is the largest consumption region of outbuilding, with a consumption value market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption region of outbuilding, enjoying consumption value market share nearly 29% in 2017.





Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Outbuildings in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

The major companies in this report including

Backyard Storage

Trimetals

Newell Rubbermaid

Keter Plastic

Lifetime

Arrow Sheds

Suncast

Palram

US Polymer

Albany

OLT

EY Wooden

Chongqing Caisheng

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Garages

Sheds

Greenhouses

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household Use

Commercial Use

