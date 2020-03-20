Soyuz Rocket Launches Russia’s Meteor M2-2 Weather Satellite on Rideshare Mission

Coming to the launching of Meteor M2-2, the rocket was launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome located in the eastern part of Russia, timed to at 8.41 a.m. (1:41 a.m. EDT, or 0541 GMT). According to the officials who work with the Roscosmos, which is one of the well known Russia’s agency for space reported that the Russian Meteor M2-2 is a weather satellite. This satellite will provide the Russian meteorologists with pictures of clouds, the Earth’s surface, places which are covered by ice, as well as the exact report of the amount of humidity present in a particular place including the correct temperature of the place.

It has also been reported that the rest of the small satellites, a total number of thirty-two satellites that were launched on the rocket along with the Meteor M2-2 actually belonged to twelve other countries. These country are France, Germany, the U.S., and Sweden. Additionally, there are also three Russian CubeSats.

