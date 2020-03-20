Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2025

Sri Lanka Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is expected to reach US$ 285 Million by 2025.

“Sri Lanka MICE Tourism Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Sri Lanka MICE travelers arrival, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Sri Lanka MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 countries. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors on Sri Lanka MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are India, China, United Kingdom, Germany, Maldives, France, Australia, Russia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Indonesia, Singapore, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, Bangladesh and other countries

Key Findings:

• Sri Lanka is emerging as the fastest growing MICE tourism market

• India, Maldives and China are the largest source market for Sri Lanka MICE Industry

• India is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Market Size & Analysis: Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending (2017 – 2025)

• Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Spending & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Travelers Visitation & Spending Share & Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2017 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Visitation in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Major 20 Countries MICE Travelers Spending in Sri Lanka & Forecast (2017 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Sri Lanka Inbound MICE Tourism Market