3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market – Technology Across End Use Industry Strikes Demands for Growth

3D modeling is a process of creating a 3D model by using specialized software. It is a method of developing a wireframe model representing a 3 dimensional object. The model is designed and developed by using a set of points in 3D space connected through several geometric figures such as lines and curved surface. Some of the methods for creating a 3D model include polygonal modeling, primitive modeling, splines and patches modeling and non-uniform rational B-spline (NURBS) modeling.

3D mapping technology creates three-dimensional views of different objects on a computer screen. It offers real time viewing experience of a place or thing on a map. 3D mapping is used in many applications across different industry verticals such as construction, transportation, automobile, entertainment and healthcare. In healthcare industry, 3D mapping technology is used to study human anatomy and gives a better view of different parts of the human body.

3D mapping and 3D modeling technology is used in construction industry to create construction schematics and to draw a 3-dimensional view of a building. Designing cars, truck and other vehicles are few applications of 3D mapping and 3D modeling technology in automobile industry.

Advancement in 3D devices such as 3D scanners, 3D sensors and global positioning components is driving 3D mapping and 3D modeling market growth. These devices are widely used across different applications in industries such as transportation, entertainment, defense, healthcare, and construction.

Entertainment industry utilizes this technology to create animated 3D models for video games and movies. Further, they are used to provide 3D views and in virtual cinematography. 3D scanners are used for mapping locations such as crime scenes and accident locations. 3D mapping technology in multi-ray photogrammetry that offers suitable data and processing method for mapping an object is anticipated to observe growth traction in the near future.

