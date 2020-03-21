3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market – Technology Across End Use Industry Strikes Demands for Growth
3D modeling is a process of creating a 3D model by using specialized software. It is a method of developing a wireframe model representing a 3 dimensional object. The model is designed and developed by using a set of points in 3D space connected through several geometric figures such as lines and curved surface. Some of the methods for creating a 3D model include polygonal modeling, primitive modeling, splines and patches modeling and non-uniform rational B-spline (NURBS) modeling.
3D mapping technology creates three-dimensional views of different objects on a computer screen. It offers real time viewing experience of a place or thing on a map. 3D mapping is used in many applications across different industry verticals such as construction, transportation, automobile, entertainment and healthcare. In healthcare industry, 3D mapping technology is used to study human anatomy and gives a better view of different parts of the human body.
3D mapping and 3D modeling technology is used in construction industry to create construction schematics and to draw a 3-dimensional view of a building. Designing cars, truck and other vehicles are few applications of 3D mapping and 3D modeling technology in automobile industry.
Increasing Numbers of Developing Cities and Smart Device Activities to Fuel Demand
The market is chiefly driven by the continuous demand for 3D mapping and 3D modelling in various industries such as advertising, defense, public safety, and retail. In creating topographies in combat areas, 3D maps are finding increasing usage. 3D projection mapping is largely utilized in the retail and advertising industries for a number of promotional activities.
For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:
3D Mapping Market, by application
- 3D Projection Mapping
- Mapping and Navigation
- Others
3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market, by End-User Industry
- Video Entertainment Industry
- Construction Purposes
- Healthcare Industry
- Automobile Industry
- Transportation Industry
- Others (Defense and Public Safety, Retail, Advertisement)
3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)