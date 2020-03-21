Adenomyosis Treatment Market Research Explores The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2027

Adenomyosis is a severe disease condition, wherein the normal tissue (endometrial tissue) surrounding the uterus enlarges and grows into the wall of the uterus which is more muscular in structure. These tissues continue to thicken, break down, and bleed during each menstrual cycle. This leads to an enlargement of the uterus with heavy bleeding and pain. The cause of adenomyosis is not definite, but the condition is neutralized after the menopause. The hormonal treatments or removal of the uterus, known as hysterectomy, cures adenomyosis. Common symptoms of adenomyosis include dysmenorrhea, menorrhagia, and pelvic pain. These do not appear in other conditions such as endometriosis, dysfunctional uterine bleeding, and leiomyoma.

Imaging can be used for diagnosis and to plan better treatment. Accurate diagnosis can be only possible with the help of imaging. Hysterectomy is a definitive therapy for adenomyosis. Myometrium penetration is detected using imaging to analyze its extent and depth. Detecting the depth of the myometrium penetration is important to determine the level of treatment. Superficial adenomyosis also responds to receptors similar to deep adenomyosis. These conditions are monitored by observing the imaging procedures and examining the presence of any growth. The cell nests have high luteinizing hormone receptors. A number of these cells are without progesterone receptors. Hence, nest cells do not react to exogenous or endogenous progesterone, whereas pregnancy stops the progress of external endometriosis. The possibility of pregnancy leading to the invagination of basal endometrium and producing endometrial nests in the myometrium is taken into consideration. Adenomyosis could occur due to the direct intrusion of endometrial cells in the uterus to the muscle which forms the walls of uterine.

Uterine intrusion is made when a cesarean section operation is conducted. This could enhance the direct incision of the endometrial cells into the uterus walls. Adenomyosis could also develop within the muscle of the uterine from endometrial tissue accumulated there at the time when the uterus first evolved in the fetus. Other cause of the condition is inflammation due to childbirth. Inflammation caused in the uterine and its lining in the course of postpartum period can lead to a disruption in the normal borders of cells which line up the uterus. Other surgical procedures related to or on the uterus will yield the same effect. The rarest cause of adenomyosis is bone marrow stem cells invading the muscles of the uterine.

Increase in incidence of adenomyosis is a major driver of the global adenomyosis treatment market. Rise in funds from the government for R&D, increase in knowledge about the condition, advanced medical technology, new drugs, treatment, and therapies are the other factors propelling the global market.

The global adenomyosis treatment market can be segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into adenomyoma, focal, diffuse, and others. Based on diagnosis, the global adenomyosis treatment market can be classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), endometrial biopsy, and ultrasound. In terms of treatment, the market can be divided into anti-inflammatory drugs, hormone medications, hysterectomy, and others. Hysterectomy is the primary and most popular procedure for the treatment of adenomyosis.

In terms of region, the global adenomyosis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be a major market for adenomyosis treatment during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global adenomyosis treatment market are Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Ferring B.V., and Specialty European Pharma, among others.

