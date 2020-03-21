AI in Telecommunication Global Market 2019: Key Players – IBM, Microsoft, Intel, AT&T, Cisco Systems

AI in Telecommunication Industry

Description

This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the AI in Telecommunication market by product and Application/end industries.

The global AI in Telecommunication market is valued at 343.32 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3883.68 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 49.83% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of AI in Telecommunication.

EU also play important roles in global market, with market size of 84.12 million USD in 2017 and will be 886.68 million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of 48.07%.

The major players in global market include

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of AI in Telecommunication for these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast)

United States

China

Europe

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

On the basis of service patterns, the AI in Telecommunication market is primarily split into

Solutions

Services

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer analytics

Others

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 AI in Telecommunication Market Overview 1

1.1.1 AI in Telecommunication Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 United States AI in Telecommunication Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.2 EU AI in Telecommunication Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.3 Japan AI in Telecommunication Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.4 China AI in Telecommunication Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.5 India AI in Telecommunication Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.6 Southeast Asia AI in Telecommunication Market Status and Outlook 9

1.3 Classification of AI in Telecommunication by Service Patterns 9

1.3.1 Global AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Comparison by Service Patterns (2013-2023F) 9

1.3.2 Global AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) Market Share by Service Patterns in 2017 11

1.3.3 Solutions 12

1.3.4 Services 12

1.4 AI in Telecommunication Market by End Users/Application 13

1.4.1 Network Optimization 14

1.4.2 Network Security 14

1.4.3 Customer Analytics 15

2 Global AI in Telecommunication Competition Analysis by Players 16

2.1 Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2017-2018E) 16

2.2 Competitive Status 19

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 20

3.1 IBM 20

3.1.1 Company Profile 20

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 21

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 21

3.1.4 IBM AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 23

3.1.5 Recent Developments 23

3.2 Microsoft 24

3.2.1 Company Profile 24

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 25

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 26

3.2.4 Microsoft AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 28

3.2.5 Recent Developments 28

3.3 Intel 29

3.3.1 Company Profile 29

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 30

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 30

3.3.4 Intel AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 32

3.3.5 Recent Developments 32

3.4 AT&T 33

3.4.1 Company Profile 33

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 34

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 34

3.4.4 AT&T AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 36

3.4.5 Recent Developments 36

3.5 Cisco Systems 37

3.5.1 Company Profile 37

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 38

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.5.4 Cisco Systems AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 40

3.5.5 Recent Developments 40

3.6 Nuance Communications 41

3.6.1 Company Profile 41

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 42

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.6.4 Nuance Communications AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 44

3.6.5 Recent Developments 44

3.7 H2O.ai 45

3.7.1 Company Profile 45

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 45

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 46

3.7.4 H2O.ai AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 46

3.7.5 Recent Developments 47

3.8 Salesforce 47

3.8.1 Company Profile 47

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 48

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 48

3.8.4 Salesforce AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 49

3.9 Nvidia 50

3.9.1 Company Profile 50

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 51

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 51

3.9.4 Nvidia AI in Telecommunication Revenue (Million USD) (2017-2018) 51

3.9.5 Recent Developments 52

4 Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size by Service Patterns and Application (2013-2018E) 54

4.1 Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size by Service Patterns (2013-2018E) 54

4.2 Global AI in Telecommunication Market Size by Application (2013-2018E) 56

4.3 Potential Application of AI in Telecommunication in Future 57

4.4 Top Consumer / End Users of AI in Telecommunication 58

5 United States AI in Telecommunication Development Status and Outlook 59

5.1 United States AI in Telecommunication Market Size (2013-2018E) 59

5.2 United States AI Development Status and Outlook 59

5.3 United States Telecommunication Market Overview 63

Continued…

