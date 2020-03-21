Ancient Grains Global Market 2019: Key Players – General Mills, Intersnack, Yamazaki Baking, Calbee, Grupo Bimbo

Ancient Grains Industry

Description

Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding.

The U.S. is the dominant market which held more than one third of the global ancient grains market share in 2015. In Europe, U.K. and Germany has witnessed more than 6000 product launches containing ancient grains in 2015.

In 2017, the global Ancient Grains market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ancient Grains market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Ancient Grains in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ancient Grains in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ancient Grains market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Ancient Grains include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Ancient Grains include

General Mills

Intersnack

Yamazaki Baking

Calbee

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg

Nestle

Pepsico

Premier Foods

KP Snacks

Market Size Split by Type

Gluten-Free

Gluten Containing

Market Size Split by Application

Bakery

Confectionery

Sports Nutrition

Infant Formula

Cereals

Frozen Food

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Ancient Grains market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ancient Grains market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ancient Grains manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ancient Grains with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Ancient Grains submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents 1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ancient Grains Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ancient Grains Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Gluten-Free

1.4.3 Gluten Containing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ancient Grains Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Bakery

1.5.3 Confectionery

1.5.4 Sports Nutrition

1.5.5 Infant Formula

1.5.6 Cereals

1.5.7 Frozen Food

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ancient Grains Market Size

2.1.1 Global Ancient Grains Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Ancient Grains Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Ancient Grains Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Ancient Grains Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Ancient Grains Revenue by Regions …. 11 Company Profiles

11.1 General Mills

11.1.1 General Mills Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.1.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Intersnack

11.2.1 Intersnack Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.2.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Yamazaki Baking

11.3.1 Yamazaki Baking Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.3.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Calbee

11.4.1 Calbee Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.4.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Grupo Bimbo

11.5.1 Grupo Bimbo Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.5.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Kellogg

11.6.1 Kellogg Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.6.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Nestle

11.7.1 Nestle Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.7.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Pepsico

11.8.1 Pepsico Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.8.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Premier Foods

11.9.1 Premier Foods Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.9.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 KP Snacks

11.10.1 KP Snacks Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Ancient Grains

11.10.4 Ancient Grains Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

